Ava's Market

A shopper browses the produce section of Ava’s Downtown Market last week.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

A customer approached Juan Origel, owner of Ava’s Downtown Market and Deli in Mountain View, and excitedly told him she recently got engaged and wanted to buy a Venus flytrap for her fiance’s birthday.

Origel – who offered his congratulations before telling her the store only had a few of the plants left because they’re dormant this time of year – said he’s often on a first-name basis with the store’s regulars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.