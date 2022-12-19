A customer approached Juan Origel, owner of Ava’s Downtown Market and Deli in Mountain View, and excitedly told him she recently got engaged and wanted to buy a Venus flytrap for her fiance’s birthday.
Origel – who offered his congratulations before telling her the store only had a few of the plants left because they’re dormant this time of year – said he’s often on a first-name basis with the store’s regulars.
But the number of shoppers at the Castro Street market, which is filled with various gourmet goods that include dried meats and sweet treats, has declined, Origel said.
He added that while the store thrived in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic as many restaurants shuttered and people were forced to cook at home, business has slowed in recent months.
“When things started relaxing, customer count started (to change),” he said. “As things relaxed and people were able to travel, a lot of the people here actually started leaving the area because they could actually work from home.”
Origel noted that his business also has suffered from the closing of Castro Street, which city officials recently made permanent to accommodate outdoor restaurant dining.
“The restaurants were pretty happy about the fact that they have extra seating outside, but they’re missing the exposure,” said Origel, who named his market after his daughter. “When people are actually traveling through, they can see what’s on Castro. Now, they don’t get the opportunity to see the whole entire street, so that actually affects business.”
Although he wasn’t comfortable sharing the number of people who frequent the store, Origel said the reason business has decreased can mostly be attributed to large retailers and online shopping.
“That’s killing brick-and-mortar,” he said.
Inflation also has put a damper on business, as prices have increased by 30-40%, according to Origel.
Inflation across the board also has made it difficult to find potential service industry employees, Origel said, noting that many such workers realized living outside the Bay Area was more economically feasible.
“The income disparity here in the Bay Area is so, so large that people have to work two or three jobs in order to keep a roof over their heads,” he said.
Like many businesses in the region, Origel said he has significantly fewer employees than he did pre-pandemic. He once had more than twice as many people working for him, with the number of staff dropping from approximately a dozen to five.
While he said Amazon and other bigger grocers may employ people locally, something that sets Ava’s, and other local businesses in the community, apart from larger companies is that the money stays here.
“(At larger companies) the money goes somewhere else,” Origel said. “Yeah, they might employ people in the area, but most of the tax paid goes somewhere else.”
Ava’s, located at 340 Castro St., is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit avasmarketmv.com.
