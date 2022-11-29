The NBA’s global roots are growing deeper and more complex by the day.
Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian, is credited with inventing basketball in 1891. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, successor Adam Silver and their visionary posse of business brains saw the future of global growth.
It’s been said that the best time to plant a tree is 40 years ago; the next best time is today. The seeds of global expansion have grown deep roots, strong trunks and expanding branches of top talent all over the world for the NBA.
Joe Tsai, the Chinese co-founder of global e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba, paid $3.4 billion for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2018 to Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov.
Prokhorov was the NBA’s first non-North American majority owner in 2010, and the architect of moving the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012. Nets general manager Sean Marks is from Auckland, not Oakland. He was the first New Zealand native to play in the NBA. Canadian Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, was the Nets coach until he was fired Nov. 1.
Multi-platform media deals, player popularity, futuristic arenas and basketball’s international popularity continue to push the value of NBA franchises higher.
Our hometown Golden State Warriors are worth $7 billion, according to Forbes. When I worked for the Warriors in 1994, Chris Cohan paid $130 million to purchase the team from Jim Fitzgerald and Dan Finnane. Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and their partners bought the team from Cohan in 2010 for $450 million.
International stars are shining. The 2021-2022 All-NBA First Team included the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greek and Nigerian), the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (Serbian) and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (Slovenian). Jokic was also named MVP.
When the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title in 2019, it marked the first time an NBA champion wasn’t from the U.S. This season, 120 of the 494 NBA roster spots are filled by international players. Hundreds of millions of basketball fans watch NBA programming in China.
Why is the NBA experiencing such incredible global growth?
• It’s simple math. Everywhere, every day, everyone in every way can play.
• “Just give me a ball.” The true global growth sports are soccer and basketball. All you need is a ball to become a player, coach, general manager, owner or fan.
• Footwear and fashion. “Gotta be the shoes” is an anthem covering the little piggies of hundreds of millions around the globe, even if they never dribbled the rock. Look cool, feel cool.
• Global language. Sports has joined science, music, religion and the arts as an international language. Everyone can speak basketball – swish, dunk, 3-ball and breaking ankles don’t need an interpreter.
• Geopolitics. On Oct. 4, 2019, Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets at the time, sent out a simple tweet: “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong.” Little did he or anyone else at the NBA know that it would create a massive split between the NBA and China. Think $4 billion in revenue evaporating. The NBA, its players, executives and corporate and broadcast partners are all trying to find a solution to this massively complex turnover. The days of politics and sports being separated are over.
• Town square. In today’s divided world, basketball courts from Atlanta to Zimbabwe represent true examples of teamwork, no matter what your background.
Seven years after “Linsanity” dominated the Big Apple and beyond, Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American player to win an NBA championship, signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Lin and Tsai figure to help the NBA extend its growth in Asia.
The NBA, in partnership with the International Basketball Federation, launched the Basketball Africa League in January 2020, featuring 12 teams from across the continent.
The NBA created a series of basketball development events for young people, teachers, coaches and families across Mumbai ahead of the NBA India Games in 2019. The Sacramento Kings, owned by India-born Vivek Ranadive, and the Indiana Pacers took the court Oct. 4 at the Mumbai Dome for the first-ever game in India.
NBA basketball is bouncing higher every day all over the world.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
