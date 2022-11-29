The NBA’s global roots are growing deeper and more complex by the day.

Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian, is credited with inventing basketball in 1891. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, successor Adam Silver and their visionary posse of business brains saw the future of global growth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.