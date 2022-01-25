ASKA’s flight-simulation cockpit for its drive-and-fly vehicle is ready for takeoff in the company’s downtown Los Altos showroom after debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Despite the national news coverage and futuristic tech, co-founders Guy and Maki Kaplinsky emphasized that ASKA, based at 400 Main St., is a local company.
“We are a Los Altos company, we have a factory in Mountain View, we are very local,” said Maki Kaplinsky, adding that many of the initial preorders for the vehicle are from the local area. “I think we chose the right place (to base the company), and people are very open-minded.”
Hands-on experience
ASKA drew from local talent pools to build the new flight simulator – 10 interns between the ages of 10 and 17 contributed to the project.
Lorenzo Beronilla, son of downtown Los Altos mail carrier Frank Beronilla, visited the showroom when it opened last year and asked if he could get involved. He’s been interning with ASKA since last October, coming in on weekends and during the winter break of his senior year at Santa Clara High School.
The younger Beronilla said he’s enjoyed tinkering with electronics ever since his grandfather bought him his first set of joysticks, eventually snowballing into a flight-simulation addiction and teaching himself coding.
“I just brought whatever random knowledge that I was just kind of picking up,” he said, “and then said, ‘Hey, I can help out.’”
Beronilla worked on everything from the flight-simulation software to perfecting the air conditioning and seat controls within the simulator cockpit.
He was among the team that attended CES this month, and the teen said it was “rewarding” to see the results of his work on display among the other vendors at the show.
“People came into the simulator saying, ‘Oh, just five minutes,’” Beronilla recounted, “and then it ended up being like half an hour, 45 minutes.”
The Kaplinskys encourage local educators to reach out if they’d like to work with ASKA to build a field trip experience.
“We would love to welcome kids to come and learn what we’re doing,” Maki Kaplinsky said. “They’re going to be the future users as well.”
ASKA has already hosted approximately 60 third-graders for a physics-focused lesson, and company officials said they can customize lesson plans in collaboration with teachers.
Timeshares and test flights
In addition to the launch of the flight simulator, 2022 brings a new way to join the wait list and preorder for the timeshare, which allows customers to decide how many hours they’d like to use the vehicle per month when it’s ready.
The timeshare concept is the ideal example of the two types of customers the Kaplinskys imagined for the vehicle. The first, which they said would be most common for local residents, is primarily focused on trips longer than 100 miles. This option would conserve time and gas – the vehicle is electric – on trips to Tahoe or Napa, while saving money by not paying for the full ASKA vehicle. The second user Guy Kaplinsky described is a commuter who chooses to move farther from dense areas like the Bay Area to save on a mortgage and other high costs of living while commuting by air.
“They can move about 100 miles away from here,” said Guy Kaplinsky, describing the potential customer, “and every morning, take the vehicle and fly 100 miles an hour, about 20 minutes and come here to work and go back.”
ASKA plans its first test flight this year, hopefully to take place mid-year. In the meantime, Beronilla and the team at ASKA hope to use the simulator to get feedback from users to improve features in the vehicle.
For more information, visit askafly.com.