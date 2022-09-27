Ayelet Gal-On

Ayelet Gal-On stands in front of two of her paintings for sale in downtown Los Altos. The local artist said she is donating the profits to UNICEF, earmarked to help children in war-torn Ukraine.

 Courtesy of Aylet Gal-On

More than 510,000 children in Ukraine require assistance with health care, nutrition and education due to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the United Nations. Mountain View-based artist Ayelet Gal-On is using her art to raise money to help them.

Gal-On’s work will be on display at Red Berry Coffee Bar and Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos through the end of October. She plans to donate the profits from any sales to UNICEF, which is helping kids trapped in Ukraine. Prices for the artwork in the cafe range from $800 to $1,400.

