More than 510,000 children in Ukraine require assistance with health care, nutrition and education due to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the United Nations. Mountain View-based artist Ayelet Gal-On is using her art to raise money to help them.
Gal-On’s work will be on display at Red Berry Coffee Bar and Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos through the end of October. She plans to donate the profits from any sales to UNICEF, which is helping kids trapped in Ukraine. Prices for the artwork in the cafe range from $800 to $1,400.
According to Gal-On, watching an interview with refugees on the news earlier during the war motivated her to help.
“It was so heartbreaking to see the refugees’ lives being changed,” said Gal-On, an artist for more than 20 years who is a member of Gallery 9. “For (the refugee that inspired Gal-On), I saw this as a big tragedy. She was speaking about her escape, which involved interacting with Russian soldiers and being brave throughout the process.”
Gal-On said she learned about an ancestor from Ukraine who lived north of Kyiv more than 150 years ago. One of the paintings, hanging in Gallery 9, is a re-creation of a photograph of that ancestor.
“It makes it more real when you think about how your ancestor came from an area that is now captured by the Russians and destroyed,” the artist said.
The paintings in the cafe are portraits of female refugees with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag in the background. While the paintings are vibrant, Gal-On said the they were initially supposed to be a duller brown.
“When you see people running away on the television, you see them on a very muted and mostly destroyed background,” Gal-On said. “I went back and forth on (the work) being more colorful, as there is a visual difference between the cheerfulness of the flag and reality.”
Her four paintings of refugee women are on display at Red Berry, 145 Main St. Gal-On’s painting of her ancestor is hanging in Gallery 9, 143 Main St.
