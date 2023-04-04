A Los Altos business popped up in Maebashi, Japan, the weekend of March 3.
Amandine Lounge owner Jean-Luc Kayigire was invited to bring his Los Altos-based cocktail lounge to the capital city of the Gunma Prefecture in central Japan for a two-night event held in the recently relaunched Shiroiya Hotel. Kayigire traveled with a group representing Los Altos and Silicon Valley.
“While it might seem a bit out of the ordinary that a cocktail lounge in Los Altos would find its way to the center of Japan, it makes a lot of sense,” said Los Altos Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kim Mosley, part of the contingent that made the trip in hopes of fostering business and cultural exchange opportunities with the city. “Our ethos of creating community and lasting personal connections aligns with Maebashi’s.”
Maebashi has long been known for its art and culture. With a history of more than 300 years, the city has attracted writers and artists to produce work there. Despite its history, the city, in some ways, has been frozen in time. The once popular Shiroiya Hotel had fallen into decline. Then Japanese entrepreneur Hiroshi Tanaka acquired the hotel, directing an extensive remodel and relaunch that is considered by many to be the heart of redevelopment in Maebashi.
Kayigire was inspired to bring Amandine and his team to Maebashi because he felt a kinship between the two places.
“I have a great friend, who we all call Niro, living in Maebashi. I’ve been visiting for six or more years and fell in love with the city right away,” Kayigire said. “Plus, the Shiroiya Hotel is
James Ashe, bar director at Amandine, arrived in Japan a few days early to set the stage for the two events.
“We were thrilled to bring a taste of Los Altos to Maebashi,” Ashe said. “We created a menu especially for the event, which included cocktails that both reflected where we were coming from and celebrated the local area. Especially popular over the weekend was the Postcard from Los Altos, which is a gin-based drink.”
Kayigire plans to open a gin distillery in Maebashi by the end of 2023.
Amandine is located at 235 First St. For more information, call (650) 204-9222.
