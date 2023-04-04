Amandine Lounge in Japan

Maebashi Mayor Ryu Yamamoto, from left, Los Altos Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kim Mosley, Japanese entrepreneur Hiroshi Tanaka and Amandine Lounge owner Jean-Luc Kayigire gather in Maebashi, Japan.

 Courtesy of Kim Mosley

A Los Altos business popped up in Maebashi, Japan, the weekend of March 3.

Amandine Lounge owner Jean-Luc Kayigire was invited to bring his Los Altos-based cocktail lounge to the capital city of the Gunma Prefecture in central Japan for a two-night event held in the recently relaunched Shiroiya Hotel. Kayigire traveled with a group representing Los Altos and Silicon Valley.

