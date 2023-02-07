Alkalign

Erin Paruszewski, owner of Alkalign Studios, leads a class Feb. 2. Her fitness business may close unless she can reach an agreement with Los Altos Community Investments.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Downtown Los Altos-based exercise and wellness business Alkalign Studios may have to shutter, after owner and CEO Erin Paruszewski reported receiving an email recently from real estate agency MCM Diversified asking to show her studio’s site to potential renters.

Paruszewski said she was stunned by the email, noting that she had continually tried to reach out to Los Altos Community Investments, owner of Alkalign’s building at 249 First St., for information before but hadn’t heard from a LACI representative regarding rent payment in nearly two years.

