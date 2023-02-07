Downtown Los Altos-based exercise and wellness business Alkalign Studios may have to shutter, after owner and CEO Erin Paruszewski reported receiving an email recently from real estate agency MCM Diversified asking to show her studio’s site to potential renters.
Paruszewski said she was stunned by the email, noting that she had continually tried to reach out to Los Altos Community Investments, owner of Alkalign’s building at 249 First St., for information before but hadn’t heard from a LACI representative regarding rent payment in nearly two years.
“I just kept doing what I was hearing what they told me at some point: ‘Pay what you can and make sure you cover your costs,’ meaning the triple net,” she said. “I just kept doing that and didn’t hear back from them, and all of a sudden I get this email from them.”
Paruszewski said she was paying half of the agreed-upon rent when she received the email. According to Paruszewski, she repeatedly reached out to Robert Hindman, LACI managing director, about her rent at the beginning of the pandemic, but his communication with her tapered off as time passed.
“I am a firm believer in open, honest and proactive communication,” she told the Town Crier in an email. “I started reaching out to LACI and team (prior to MCM taking over, a place called Ventana was the property manager for LACI) as early as March 12, 2020. The last I heard from Robert was February 2021, nearly 2 years ago.”
LACI officials noted that the property managers are the tenant’s primary contact. They also said the firm had been flexible in
accommodating Paruszewski’s financial challenges.
“Alkalign’s lease expired in January 2022 and they had a renewal option that they elected not to execute,” Hindman stated. “Even after their lease expired and Alkalign decided not to execute the renewal option, they were allowed to remain in the premises for over a year. As Alkalign’s owner stated in their newsletter, it’s unfortunate that there just isn’t enough client demand or staff availability for Alkalign.”
Los Altos resident Michelle Sonu, an Alkalign client since 2011, said many of those who attend Alkalign classes found out about the studio’s potential closure in December.
Sonu said she was shocked and saddened when she realized the location might close, though she considered the possibility given the pandemic’s effect on gyms and other health industry businesses.
“Because of all of that, I knew it was a possibility,” she said. “But I never thought it would happen to Alkalign, so it was, quite frankly, and still is, hard to believe.”
Although no official closing date is set, Paruszewski requested not to have to vacate the space before June, because she wants to give people time to use up studio credits.
“I don’t want to be the business that disappears in the middle of the night, because we’ve all had that experience
where something’s there and then it’s gone,” she said.
Paruszewski, who also ran a Menlo Park studio that she closed in 2022 amid the financial fallout from the pandemic, said she decided to keep Alkalign open rather than the Menlo Park location because she felt supported by LACI and the Los Altos community.
She added that if she has to close the Los Altos studio, she doesn’t think she would open a new one.
“It’s so expensive to build out a new space, and I just don’t have the funds at this point,” she said. “We’ve invested so much. I haven’t paid myself in three years. We’ve invested everything we have in trying to save the studio. I just don’t have the resources to rebuild, and at this point I’m so, to be honest, emotionally drained.”
Sonu said Alkalign has offered her community and she’s made connections and friends while attending classes. She remains hopeful LACI and Alkalign can work out a deal.
“I know that (LACI) has a mission that’s more than financial and they really want to build community and make Los Altos a really unique and vibrant place,” Sonu said. “And to me, Alkalign checks all those boxes. I don’t make those decisions, of course, that’s Anne Wojcicki (LACI owner) and her team. I just felt disappointed that something can’t be worked out, because to me, Alkalign is very unique and it’s an asset to the community.”
