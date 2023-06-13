Although downtown Los Altos-based exercise and wellness business Alkalign Studios held its last in-person classes Saturday, Alkalign CEO and founder Erin Paruszewski said all classes will continue but be conducted differently.
Alkalign has been offering classes via livestream since the pandemic forced people indoors, and Paruszewski said classes will now be taught in an online format that encourages interaction among students and instructors.
Many Alkalign clients believe that a tight sense of community set the studio apart from other gyms, and Paruszewski said that atmosphere will remain as students take classes from the comfort of their own homes.
“We can say hello to their family members and their pets. We invite people to jump on early, stay after, catch up – all the things we do in the studio, you know?” Paruszewski said of the new format. “Share what TV show you’re watching, tell us where you’re traveling this summer, all those things. It’s interactive instead of being what we call ‘one to many.’”
“One to many” classes are those that are one-way, such as a class led by an instructor who is visible to students, but students aren’t visible to the instructor.
Classes are available to those with a monthly membership, which costs $99, and includes the livestream classes, class recordings and digital programs.
Paruszewski’s brick-and-mortar studio at 249 First St. had been struggling since the pandemic, and she said while its closing is heartbreaking – she was seven months pregnant with her first child when she launched the business more than 13 years ago, so it’s older than her children, she noted – it was time to let it go.
“It’s been a lot to process,” she said. “I’ve been stressed about the finances, I’ve been stressed about the mental health of the community and what we’re all going to do after the closing and how we’re going to find community and connection. But I’m also, I think, feeling relieved at this point. It’s just been so much stress.”
Paruszewski learned last December that the business would have to leave its First Street location after receiving an email related to showing the studio to potential renters.
For a long time, she added, her emotional and physical health have deteriorated from trying to keep the business afloat, and she’s experienced burnout that has affected the enthusiasm with which she approaches projects.
While Paruszewski expects to take the summer to refocus and spend time with family, she said she’s of the “never say never” mindset when it comes to opening another brick-and-mortar
In addition to focusing on the livestreaming service and adding new features to the platform, Paruszewski plans to host workshops, deliver presentations in the community and pursue various health-related passions.
“We are also doing small-group training and focusing more on rehab – so, people who have injuries or have gone through a surgery and want to get back to moving and have sort of graduated from (physical therapy) but aren’t quite ready for the next thing, that’s our sweet spot.”
Paruszewski said she’s looking forward to the future and the plans she has for writing, speaking and educating.
“That isn’t just limited to Los Altos anymore,” she said. “I can do it anywhere across the world, so that’s exciting.”
