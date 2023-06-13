Alkalign

Erin Paruszewski, right, leads a class at Alkalign Studios earlier this year. She held her last in-person class at the studio Saturday.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier file photo

Although downtown Los Altos-based exercise and wellness business Alkalign Studios held its last in-person classes Saturday, Alkalign CEO and founder Erin Paruszewski said all classes will continue but be conducted differently.

Alkalign has been offering classes via livestream since the pandemic forced people indoors, and Paruszewski said classes will now be taught in an online format that encourages interaction among students and instructors.

