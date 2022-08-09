Airline travel is back in full swing, and scammers are taking advantage of increased flight cancellations with a new con.

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of scammers creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers to charge travelers for rescheduling fake flights. If you are purchasing a flight, use caution and double check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.

