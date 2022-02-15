Working from home has become a reality for many Americans amid the pandemic, but Christina Freeman started working remotely for Adobe Animal Hospital in 2018.
Freeman ended up working remotely from North Carolina as a veterinary technician and customer representative. Now, she manages Adobe’s team of 26 remote employees.
Like Freeman, 11 members of the remote team previously worked in person at Adobe’s locations in Los Altos and Los Gatos.
Adobe president Summer Burke-Irmiter said employee shortages before the pandemic led staff to explore options for remote work to ease the hiring process. The pandemic “compounded that original staff shortage that we had,” she said. Eventually the team was short more than eight veterinarians and 25 total staff.
Cue the so-called pandemic-puppy phenomenon in 2020 to really exacerbate matters.
“We’ve got all of these new pet owners (who have) added to the patient load,” Burke-Irmiter said, “so our number of pets just exploded over the last couple of years.”
In search of solutions
Burke-Irmiter and her team made a number of adjustments to keep up with the number of patients, or pets, and provide quality service for Adobe’s clients, or pet owners. First, Adobe stopped taking in new clients, choosing to focus instead only on current clients, and limited emergency hours. But that wouldn’t be enough to fill in all of the gaps. For that, Freeman said Adobe’s team “had to get creative and figure out over time with our staffing shortage what we can actually do.”
They focused largely on customer support, like the times customers spend interacting with staff as they check their pets into and out of appointments, and veterinary technicians who can provide medical advice and answer patients’ questions.
Initially, the remote staff comprised people like Freeman, who had worked in person at Adobe but relocated elsewhere, largely taking over administrative and background tasks; however, as the remote team “blossomed” to its current size, Adobe developed more sophisticated remote services, Burke-Irmiter said.
The animal hospital’s website now allows clients to chat with remote representatives like Freeman to get answers to quick questions. Burke-Irmiter said that since 2018, the staff has conducted more than 60,000 chat conversations.
“That would have been 60,000 phone calls,” she added.
Clients also can schedule virtual visits with both a veterinarian and a veterinary technician.
The flexibility makes pet care more convenient for pet owners, according to Burke-Irmiter. Not only can online visits help clients “learn anything from how to trim your pets’ nails to help you give fluids to your pets at home,” she said, they also can save the hassle, and potential scratches, of trying to load a cat into the car.
The two Los Gatos locations have already implemented a virtual check-out process that allows clients to pay for services and schedule a follow-up appointment while “in the quiet of the exam room,” Burke-Irmiter said. In other words, clients will no longer have to reach for their credit card while trying to wrangle their dogs on a leash.
Although virtual care might seem sterile or less warm, both Burke-Irmiter and Freeman highlighted the power of the online chat feature as pets near the end of life.
“People can still cry and type,” Burke-Irmiter said.
For more information, visit adobe-animal.com.