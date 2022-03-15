Homestead Ace Hardware has opened at Foothill Crossing Shopping Center in south Los Altos, with grand-opening festivities slated Friday through Sunday.
The opportunity to open the store came about after co-owner Richard Crevelt, a general contractor from Portola Valley, said he happened upon the vacant space next to Rite Aid while visiting the shopping center last year. Already seeking a spot to open another hardware store – he and business partner Stig Nybo own Portola Valley Hardware and Aptos Valley Hardware – Crevelt contacted the property owner and they came to a lease agreement.
Renovations began last spring on the roughly 10,000-square-foot space. The store includes a garden center and rental equipment services.
Ace is located at 2310 Homestead Road, Suite E.
For more information, call (650) 397-5466 or visit tinyurl.com/yebara7v.