In his 18 years owning the Oakland A’s, John Fisher has never given an interview to a media outlet about his team.
He has turned down multiple requests from respected local and national baseball beat writers and columnists. If ESPN can’t pull it off, maybe someone with ESP can.
If I could interview Fisher, here’s what I would ask him – along with my thoughts on what might go into his answers.
Why did you buy the A’s?
My thoughts: He purchased the team for $180 million in 2005, according to sports bankers, and could sell it for $1.4 billion today. Can you appreciate the reason why he purchased the team?
Why do you still own the team?
My thoughts: The A’s reportedly turn a yearly profit by pocketing more than $30 million from fellow team owners. They have the lowest payroll in the game. Why should he care about attendance if he still makes a bundle?
Why do you refuse all interviews?
My thoughts: He won’t comment on that.
What is the maximum amount of money you will spend on a new ballpark, including infrastructure?
My thoughts: The A’s organization has publicly stated that it would have privately financed the construction of a new ballpark in the $1 billion range at Howard Terminal and will pay for a $1.5 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas. The team has not mentioned who will take care of infrastructure costs, traffic remediation, relocations, environmental impact, hiring local trade unions, legal challenges or bureaucratic roadblocks. One must wonder if that money will come from seat licenses sold to fans and/or a naming-rights partner.
What is your favorite site for a new park?
My thoughts: As of today, it’s a 9-acre site in Las Vegas, the smallest site of the many the A’s have looked at over the years.
What do you want your legacy to be as owner of the A’s?
My thoughts: He won’t comment on that.
Does losing the attendance and media battle to the San Francisco Giants bother you?
My thoughts: He won’t comment on that.
What is your favorite part of owning a Major League Baseball team?
My thoughts: Most sports fans probably don’t even know he owns the team.
Why has it taken so long for you to select a site and build a new ballpark?
My thoughts: He likes to take his time. The franchise has been searching for the perfect location, investing tons of time and money into the process. The past 19 years of Fisher’s ownership have seen artist renderings and scale models of proposed ballyards at Cisco Field in Fremont, Diridon Station in San Jose, Howard Terminal, Victory Court, Coliseum City and Peralta College offices in Oakland and two sites in Vegas.
When will the new stadium open?
My thoughts: The team has said 2027 in a domed ballpark in Vegas. Team president Dave Kaval has said they will sell out every game. Maybe the heat has gotten to him.
Where will you play when the team’s lease runs out at the Oakland Coliseum?
My thoughts: He could extend the Oakland lease and play in front of no fans.
MLB was going to charge you a $500 million reloaction fee for the Vegas move. Commissioner Rob Manfred took that off the table a few months ago. How did you swing that?
My thoughts: He won’t comment on that.
Wouldn’t MLB and your fellow owners make more money if Vegas were an expansion site for $2.2 billion rather than a reloaction site for free?
My thoughts: He won’t comment on that.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years’ experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments