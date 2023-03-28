A Runner’s Mind, the Bay Area-based athletic shoe store, is closing its Los Altos location on Main Street permanently at the end of the month, citing rising costs and labor shortages.
Eileen Urtz, general manager of A Runner’s Mind, would not share the final date the downtown Los Altos store would be open or why the location was selected to close over its Burlingame and San Francisco shops.
Mel Kahn, owner of the 378 Main St. building, said A Runner’s Mind’s lease was not up.
“We have loved the many connections we have made with all of you over the past five and a half years, listening to your fitness goals, celebrating your successes, watching your children grow and petting all your wonderful dogs,” Urtz wrote in an email to the store’s mailing list March 14.
Approximately two-thirds of the distance runners on the Los Altos High School track and field team have purchased shoes at A Runner’s Mind, according to coach Charles Alexander. The store gave team members a 10% discount.
“It will be sorely missed,” Alexander said. “When the kids say, ‘I have knee pain,’ I’d say … ‘Go over to A Runner’s Mind. … I think you’ll see a dramatic improvement.’”
Allison Leopold Tilley, leader of a Los Altos running club, said she was saddened but not surprised to hear about the closure. Los Altos Runners, a group that now has more than 100 members, was founded through On Your Mark, an athletic shoe store that occupied the building before A Runner’s Mind.
“On Your Mark was very big into building community, and they felt that community and running groups were an important part of building the store,” Leopold Tilley said.
When On Your Mark was sold to A Runner’s Mind, the running group continued to meet up in front of the new store. Despite the closure of A Runner’s Mind, the running group will continue.
“You can buy shoes online, but you’re not going to get the shoes that fit you,” Leopold Tilley said. “So that will be a real loss that there’s not someone local who can really help you pick the right shoes.”
All footwear and apparel at the Los Altos location of A Runner’s Mind are 50% off, and gift cards are able to be redeemed online and at the two other locations.
