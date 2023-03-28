A Runners Mind

A Runner’s Mind will close its Main Street location in Los Altos by month’s end, but its two other stores will continue to operate, according to an email ownership sent to customers.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

A Runner’s Mind, the Bay Area-based athletic shoe store, is closing its Los Altos location on Main Street permanently at the end of the month, citing rising costs and labor shortages.

Eileen Urtz, general manager of A Runner’s Mind, would not share the final date the downtown Los Altos store would be open or why the location was selected to close over its Burlingame and San Francisco shops.

