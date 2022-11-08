In an interview, Harvard University professor and author Michael J. Sandel was asked what he would do if he were president of the United States.

His answer: “I would lead a campaign against the skyboxification of American life. Not long ago, the ballpark was a place where CEOs and mailroom clerks sat side-by-side – and everyone got wet when it rained. Today, most stadiums have skyboxes, which consist of the privileged in air-conditioned suites far removed from the crowd below. Something similar has happened throughout our society. The affluent retreat from public schools, the military and other public institutions, leaving fewer and fewer class-mixing places. Rich and poor increasingly live separate lives.”

