In an interview, Harvard University professor and author Michael J. Sandel was asked what he would do if he were president of the United States.
His answer: “I would lead a campaign against the skyboxification of American life. Not long ago, the ballpark was a place where CEOs and mailroom clerks sat side-by-side – and everyone got wet when it rained. Today, most stadiums have skyboxes, which consist of the privileged in air-conditioned suites far removed from the crowd below. Something similar has happened throughout our society. The affluent retreat from public schools, the military and other public institutions, leaving fewer and fewer class-mixing places. Rich and poor increasingly live separate lives.”
Sandel’s viewpoint is a bit simplistic in today’s hyper-revenue-generating world of sports.
However, the financial stratification of venue seating areas is changing the dynamic of how fans consume the on-field exploits of their sports heroes. The creation of differentiated layers of fans’ experiential involvement underscores that the days of one-size-fits-all sports venues are over.
Once upon a time, a kid could wander down on the court or near the dugout and talk to the players. Now, in many venues, especially in the NFL, fans must pay a hefty license just to buy a season ticket. Fans need the skills of SEAL Team Six to access the varied economic neighborhoods in many stadiums.
Up close and personal is reserved for Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other forms of instant social media. Dynamic pricing and secondary ticket marketing has changed the micro neighborhoods that had existed in many stadiums.
Families, friends and perfect strangers grew up going to games and treating each other with respect. Every section was a family section, not one mandated for security reasons.
Up until 2005, the San Francisco 49ers had one price – $65 – for all seats at Candlestick Park. At Levi’s Stadium, all season ticketholders had to purchase stadium-builder licenses: 9,000 or so seats between the 25-yard lines will carry a license fee between $20,000 and $30,000 per seat with an average single game ticket price of $300. Club seats will sell for $80,000 each. If you want to purchase one of the 165 suites, you’ll have to write a check for between $10,000 and $45,000 per game, or much more dough for a season.
Sports are one of the last examples of our town squares. Stadiums, arenas and ballparks serve as rallying points for increasingly diverse and financially fragmented communities. These massive meeting places are the front porch of days gone by. But as the skyboxification of our favorite stadiums and arenas falls into the hands of the sports-revenue metricists, we are losing the glue of unity that binds us together as fans.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
