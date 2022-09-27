When I refer to knowing my ABCs, I don’t mean what the young ones are learning as they return to school. I’m talking about new acronyms, shortcuts, slogans, mashups and other additions to the alphabet soup of sports that even the most immersed fans might not be able to explain to their fellow sportsters.
Let’s start with an easy one involving golf. Of course, you know what “LIV” stands for, right?
I had a recent conversation with a colleague who spent time in the business world of golf. I asked him what “LIV” stood for.
“Easy – that’s the new pro golf tour that is paying hundreds of millions to have PGA pros jump to new platinum tees created by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia,” he said.
He defined the concept correctly but not the three letters. “LIV” are the Roman numerals for 54. That’s the number of holes played in LIV Golf tournaments. PGA events go to 72. Fewer holes, millions more dollars.
Next up, “NIL.” I questioned a friend who knows his sports.
“Easy – that’s how they refer to scoreless ties in the English Premier Soccer League. ‘NIL-NIL,’” he said with a wink.
It’s a bit more complicated when it comes to the changing landscape of collegiate sports.
“NIL” stands for “Name, Image and Likeness.” For more than a century, amateurism has defined the fabric of the NCAA. College athletes could not be paid (legally) to play for their schools.
In 2021, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that NCAA athletes can now earn and accept money for commercial endorsements, appearances, hosting instructional camps and performing other commercial activities.
Next, there’s “WAR.” No weapons, fatalities, destruction or prisoners involved in this definition. This is a baseball term. “WAR” stands for “Wins Above Replacement.” WAR is a statistic showing how many more wins a baseball team gains from an acquired player in the same position. The WAR stat is based on the defensive offensive, pitching and baserunning to create the final figure. The WAR metric measures how skilled (or worse) an MLB player is against a regular league-average player.
If you find yourself bored watching early season NFL games, go see what you can learn about NVZ (pickleball), EFG (basketball), Naked Bootleg (football) and FOGO (lacrosse).
I thought it might be worthwhile to leave you with a jog from sports to toys. Pretty much every parent on the Peninsula and around the world has experience with ABS.
Most of us have spent money buying them, stepping on them and wondering how they hide. This material builds more structures than anything else in the world. There are approximately 400 billion of them waiting to turn dreams into reality.
“ABS” stand for “acrylonitrile butadiene styrene” – the building block of LEGOS.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments