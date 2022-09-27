When I refer to knowing my ABCs, I don’t mean what the young ones are learning as they return to school. I’m talking about new acronyms, shortcuts, slogans, mashups and other additions to the alphabet soup of sports that even the most immersed fans might not be able to explain to their fellow sportsters.

Let’s start with an easy one involving golf. Of course, you know what “LIV” stands for, right?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.