When cartoonist and graphic novelist Dana Simpson visited Los Altos April 12, it was something of a post-COVID homecoming after two years of virtual visits. Her audience, which stretched from age 3 to teenager (and grownups), came sporting unicorn headbands and in one instance head-to-toe purple bling and peppered Simpson with questions for as long as the artist was willing to answer, doodling as she went.
Young readers are, it turns out, critical readers, dissecting discontinuities between panels and prompting a conversation about what it’s like to make art, publicly, and thus also make mistakes publicly.
“There’s something very freeing when you realize that you can make mistakes and it doesn’t destroy the value of the things that you’re making, because everyone makes mistakes,” Simpson said. “I meet a lot of young perfectionists, I meet a lot of old perfectionists – something you learn from making comic strips every day is that you have to make it, or there’s a blank spot in the newspaper. You get it done, and one thing that teaches you, very quickly, is the value of ‘good enough.’ It’s good for kids to know how often I screw up – I screw up so much. Everyone does.”
Inspiration
Simpson is famous. She’s a veteran of syndicated comics at this point, appearing as guest cartoonist at the Charles M. Schulz Museum earlier this month and just featured as guest of honor at BABSCon, the convention for My Little Pony fandoms. Her comic-styled graphic novels fill a shelf at the Los Altos Library and Linden Tree Books (15 titles and counting). And her work has resonance that grows past a first, initial read. Many adults experience the dry-yet-friendly “Phoebe and Her Unicorn” humor as a generational successor to Calvin and Hobbes. But characters get a different kind of space to grow – and not just because Simpson has a broader vision of female narrative worth than the much put upon “Susie Derkins.”
The Linden Tree audience’s fixation on antihero Dakota captured both the allure of the “mean friend” and Simpson’s knack for taking an initial mean-girl trope and letting the character develop her own ideas (weird adventures ensue, spanning years, with a goblin cohort).
Despite the fact that Simpson is, by many measures, a humor writer, that question of “funny” didn’t come up the way it might have for an adult audience.
“Funny’s weird,” Simpson said. “Kids don’t ask me how to be funny very often and I’m glad – I’m not sure what to tell them. If it’s funny to you, it’s probably funny to somebody else. When you do comics every day, after a while your brain just works that way – you listen to what people say; funny things are all around you, because life is actually funny,” Simpson said.
But across much of her work, the humor can feel like a second-order effect – “Another cartoonist friend of mine once said, ‘What you’ve done is given kids a weird friend to hang out with,’” she said.
Simpson reminisced about her own relationship to comics as a child – she read Peanuts not to laugh uproariously, but to follow hapless Charlie Brown and philosophical Linus and spend time with Lucy. In Phoebe’s universe, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils, the unicorn at the center of the narrative, is drawn all swoopy lines, skinny, deer-like, with a lion tail straight out of a medieval tapestry. Infernus the Unicorn of Death (a real sweetie) uses the pronoun “neigh,” and not every dragon has to be friends with every other dragon – for one thing, they speak different languages (Tod the candy dragon speaks ‘rar.’)
During the hour that Simpson heard from young people, her own identities didn’t feature heavily. But the politics of Phoebe – what Simpson sums up as “be kind” – did show up in plot point after plot point, ranging from pronouns to subtler moments of unicorn self-identification.
Phoebe isn’t a mouthpiece for Simpson – “she has her own opinions,” as Simpson put it – but she does reflect a kind of self-portrait and reimagined girlhood.
When Simpson came out as trans in 2005, she didn’t feel as though she had grown up seeing a lot of success stories about what mundane life can be like. Although she heard from (very important) activist voices, she learned from fewer people for whom trans identity had become part of the background – not a consuming aspect of daily life.
“Knowing that the ‘unicorn lady’ is trans, and it’s not a big part of her life – I would have liked to hear that, when I was young,” Simpson said.
Growing an artist
Simpson’s parents supplied her with markers and pads of construction paper and knew they were buying hours at a time of peace.
“I think my childhood is a lesson in what happens if you encourage a kid’s weird passions and ambitions – sometimes it becomes their career,” she said with some humor. “My parents told me I could be anything when I grew up – I know a lot of parents say that, but I think my parents must have meant it. When I started trying to make comics, Mom would hang them on the fridge for me.”
Some advice Simpson gave young drawers and readers at Linden Tree, as a parting thought: If you feel like you don’t have ideas, your idea of “what’s a story” is too restrictive. Start some place and go – everything’s a story, and then what happens?
“I had the idea of a strip about a girl and a unicorn and how they met. What then? How they get to be friends,” she said. “You don’t always know where they’re going, and that’s OK.”