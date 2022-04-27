The community is seeing a golden age for inclusive playgrounds, with new locations opening in Sunnyvale (now), Mountain View (sometime next year) and Los Altos Hills (planning is still in early days, but Foothill College is enthused at the prospect).
Magical Bridge Playgrounds started as a single site in Palo Alto, where parents and advocates fundraised to build a playground that was as universally accessible as design could imagine, with features that brought physical play to people of different ages, sizes and ability levels. People who use wheelchairs can roll onto a merry-go-round, transfer on and off slides and navigate every level of the magical playhouse. People soothed by sounds, enclosed spaces or vestibular spinning can find comfortable places to relax. And parents and grandparents can find sturdy footing across a space built with physical comfort and stability in mind.
The Sunnyvale playground is scheduled to host games and activities at a grand opening 9:30-11:30 Saturday at 540 Fair Oaks Ave. Redwood City opened a Magical Bridge in 2020.
Mountain View’s Rengstorff Park is next in line, with the city of Mountain View finalizing design plans in partnership with the Magical Bridge Foundation and bringing them out to bid this spring, pending city council approval, leading up to a 12-month construction process that could start as soon as late summer.
Foothill College has been in conversation with the Magical Bridge Foundation about bringing playgrounds both to the main campus in Los Altos Hills and to its satellite site in Sunnyvale, though those conversations remain in the early “design and imagining” phase, according to Foothill spokesperson Simon Pennington. Fundraising will come next. He said the playground would not only provide a wonderful park for the community, but also serve the interests of the college’s child development program, as well as students and staff who would benefit from spaces with universal access.
Anne Cohen, a former Los Altos and Mountain View resident now living in Sunnyvale who serves on the Magical Bridge board, described that concept of universality as a form of cross-cultural access, creating spaces that welcome people regardless of social, economic, physical or cultural difference.
This is part 1 of a series. In our next installment, learn more about the physical and social design used to make Magical Bridge playgrounds “universal” and hear more from local advocates like Cohen about what’s needed next.