We’ve all seen them – those iPad kids hunched over their grimy screens in awkward positions, ignoring their parents and surroundings while mesmerized by a mindless YouTube video.
Such sightings became more commonplace amid the pandemic, as most adolescents’ screen time ramped up due to an increase in online learning. Now more than ever, parents are wrestling with the question: How much screen time is too much?
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are certain limits that should be set within each age group. Infants ages 18-24 months should be limited to educational programs overseen by a caregiver. Toddlers 2-5 years old can be allowed one hour on weekdays and three on weekend days. Children 6 and older should be taught healthy habits with governed screen-time activity.
Dr. Manisha Panchal, a pediatrician at Palo Alto Medical Foundation, said “there needs to be more of a shift of looking at the quality versus the quantity” of time children spend staring at screens.
“There is a lot of high-quality content which is now delivered online, and if done correctly, kids can increase their learning, curio-sity and imagination through the use of new media,” she said.
Some content also may be an aid in helping kids blow off steam or bond with their friends and family.
However, as school learning moved online during the first year of the pandemic – all while people were isolated from friends and some family members – it may have seemed virtually impossible to limit kids’ screen time.
“During the pandemic, technology allowed society to stick together in a way that would not have been possible had it occurred mere decades ago. Activities like video calls, video games and creative forums allowed people to grow closer despite being physically separated,” Panchal said. “Human nature is that we’re social people, and we need connection.”
But the amount of time spent on screens does still matter, she added.
The American Academy of Pediatrics states that on average, children are spending seven hours on screens. As large media companies begin to see children as another consumer audience, certain features are developed to target the lack of self-restraint often seen in young adolescents. For instance: the infinite scroll on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
“When kids are online looking at social media or other things, they are just sucked into it,” Panchal said. “They are just fed information nonstop with no end to it, so unless the kids have self-regulation, they can just be on it for hours,”
In addition to the addictive presentation of social media, there are also mental and emotional concerns that arise from content put out by social media influencers.
“We are seeing higher rates of anxiety and depression because kids are just constantly comparing themselves to other people,” Panchal said. “They think that these influencers are the ideal, and this negative content forces them to compare themselves, which is consistent to what I see in my practice – especially in teenage girls.”
Developing digital responsibility
Aside from emotional manifes-tations, such as reduced self-confidence or the inability to discern what’s right or wrong, Panchal said increased screen time can lead to physical manifestations that include visual disturbances, headaches and interruptions in circadian rhythm and sleep patterns. That’s why it’s still important to spend time outdoors and to remain physically active. Like everything else in life, it’s all about balance and moderation.
Although there may be no easy solutions, Panchal offered several suggestions to achieve a healthier digital balance. For eye strains, there is the rule of 20s, or the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Ensuring that children are receiving enough natural sunlight is also important. Kids are encouraged to spend two hours off-screen before sleeping, but for high schoolers with lots of school work, even 30 minutes can make a big difference.
Rather than place specific restrictions on actual use – which is often difficult to enforce during the school week – Panchal suggested establishing designated device-free times and spaces. These rules could include no screens in the bedrooms, no screens at dinner and only allowing open-password screens. She also urged parents to have transparent conversations with their kids about the content of media being consumed.
While there is no magic age children should receive their first device, Panchal suggested 12. Of course, parents should ultimately make their own decisions depending on their child’s level of responsibility and maturity. For younger children like elementary schoolers, it is recommended that content be regulated through parental controls or screen-time limits.
Only through transparent conversations and meaningful balance can children learn to take control and navigate their own digital lives, the doctor noted.
“There are pros and cons to everything we do, including screen time.” Panchal said. “As long as parents are well informed, then I think we can raise kids to be digitally savvy. It’s important for them to understand how to use it well so that they can be productive in this world. Screen time is not going away; it’s going to be more and more prevalent in their daily lives, so how to use it well and be digitally responsible is what we should be teaching our kids.”