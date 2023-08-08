08_09_23_SCH_youngart1.jpg

Homestead High School student Eric Chan’s “Bee at Work”

An exhibition of 27 works of student-artists who competed in the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ annual Young at Art contest is on display through Aug. 31 at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.

The exhibition recognizes artists from six local high schools: Alta Vista, Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts and Technology, Homestead, Los Altos, Mountain View and St. Francis. The young artists, under the direction of their teachers, demonstrate their creativity in a variety of media and styles. Some of the pieces will available for purchase.

08_09_23_SCH_youngart2.jpg

St. Francis High’s Ceci Montgomery-Eder’s “Growing/Dying"

