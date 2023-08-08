Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
An exhibition of 27 works of student-artists who competed in the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ annual Young at Art contest is on display through Aug. 31 at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
The exhibition recognizes artists from six local high schools: Alta Vista, Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts and Technology, Homestead, Los Altos, Mountain View and St. Francis. The young artists, under the direction of their teachers, demonstrate their creativity in a variety of media and styles. Some of the pieces will available for purchase.
A Rotary Club jury selects the first- and second-place works of art from each school; as well as a Best in Show winner, and the winners receive cash prizes.
The artwork of the contest’s first- and second-place winners is scheduled for display at the Rotary Club’s Fine Art in the Park event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln Park. The works will be available for viewing in the park’s gazebo.
For the second year in a row, Joyce Ren, a Los Altos High student, took first place for her piece “Familiarity,” an homage to her Chinese heritage. Ren also won Best in Show.
Experimenting with acrylic paint and colored pencil, Ren said, “Amidst the pungency and vivid commotion of the Ranch 99 fish market, I find solace. These seafood-saturated surroundings create room for my identity and connect me to my culture. In this piece, I experimented with acrylic paint and colored pencil to compose visual details and value in the layers.”
Lucy Good of Freestyle Academy employed hand-drawn sketches and digital tools to create her 3D “Caput Lupinum.” She sketched a
human hunter wearing an animal’s head – a mythical beast with wolf-like features. After importing her sketch into Adobe Illustrator, Good traced it into layers and laser-cut each layer from wood. Finally, she glued the wood layers together to achieve the finished piece.
“Overall, I’m happy with the finished product, though I did initially struggle a bit, and it helped me develop my artistic skills,” she said.
“Growing/Dying” is St. Francis High artist Ceci Montgomery-Eder’s multimedia self-portrait, which she said portrays her as “being stuck on the negatives.” Surrounded by pressed flowers and fabric on an acrylic background, she gazes on the dying flowers to her left rather than on the beautiful growing ones on her right.
According to Homestead High School student Eric Chan, his digital photography print, “Bee at Work,” is “a window into nature all around us.” He intends for the viewer to envision a bee coating itself with the flower’s pollen and zooming to other blooms to repeat the process. Chan used the ultrawide lens on his phone and zoomed in to get the shot, without disturbing the bee.
For the full list of Young at Art contest winners, visit
