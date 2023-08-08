The Mountain View Los Altos High School District is giving its students – or perhaps their parents – a treat: an early start to the school year.
Los Altos, Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools are all scheduled to begin today. The Aug. 9 date may be the earliest school has ever started at MVLA.
The early start has left some students and parents seeking an explanation for it.
“I don’t really know why they’re doing it, aside from a potential October break,” said Cole Palmbush, a rising senior at Mountain View. “I dislike it because it takes away from summertime and gives students and teachers less time to get ready for school.”
While some districts in the South Bay, such as San Jose’s East Side Union High School District, implement a weeklong fall break alongside earlier start dates, that’s not the case here. And school isn’t getting out much earlier than last year; finals end June 6; they concluded June 8 this year.
Upon further review, however, the new academic calendar does not differ much from previous years. The 2022-2023 school year began Aug. 10.
MVLA’s calendar has been consistent over the past couple of years, with school always beginning the second Wednesday of August. This year, that day just happens to be in the single digits of the month.
“Part of our job in creating a calendar year is to first make sure that we’re compliant with what the state is requiring, which is a minimum of 181 days,” said Teri Faught, MVLA associate superintendent of educational services. “(This year’s calendar is) at 182 days – and we really want to make sure that both semesters are balanced in terms of how many weeks that we are offering each semester.”
In comparison, neighboring Fremont Union High School District begins Aug. 21, nearly two weeks after MVLA classes commence, with finals concluding June 6 as well. Conversely, Gunn and Palo Alto high schools – both part of the Palo Alto Unified School District – were set to begin today but will let out before June.
While the Fremont and Palo Alto districts end their school years earlier, Faught said MVLA students will receive the same breaks – only reallocated across a longer academic year through a wellness day, three-day weekends, recess days, faculty professional development days and half-days for students.
“Our summer vacation for students is roughly about nine and a half weeks,” she added. “That’s a substantial break and we want to be careful of what research has shown as education regression that occurs from long breaks.”
When asked how much input MVLA has received from parents, students and teachers when it comes to drafting the academic calendar, Faught said that “it’s been a few years since we got feedback from our families in terms of the calendar. But, again, we’ve really been running this calendar for quite a while.”
