08_09_23_SCH_backtoschool.jpg

Los Altos High School students, pictured on the first day of school last year, return to campus today. Instead of long breaks that can trigger learning loss, the breaks are reallocated across the year through long weekends and days off.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District is giving its students – or perhaps their parents – a treat: an early start to the school year.

Los Altos, Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools are all scheduled to begin today. The Aug. 9 date may be the earliest school has ever started at MVLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.