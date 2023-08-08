zfai altro banner sfondo blu con altri
melita - stock.adobe.com

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling states that race can no longer be considered a factor in college admissions when it comes to schools providing decisions to build an incoming class. In the opinion of the Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down affirmative action, race was seen as a factor that was giving students an unfair advantage.

Even before this ruling, in discussing with admissions representatives across schools with holistic reviews – meaning the admissions committee reviews many factors presented in the application, including but not limited to academic performance within the context of the high school, extracurricular activities, recommendation letters, the student’s essay and supplement writing, and demographics – not one said race was the only or superseding factor in the admissions decision. However, the recent ruling specifically states that race alone cannot be used at all as a factor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.