Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class

Students interested in pursuing an engineering major should be prepared for changing college admissions options.

 Adobe Stock/Monkey Business

Engineering and computer science have traditionally been the most difficult majors to be admitted to as first-year students, and the most difficult to transfer into if students start with a different major once at a university. They also have the highest attrition rate, with a 50-year average of approximately 50%.

In the last applicant cycle, the situation became even more complicated when schools began offering a new slate of possible admissions decisions to students applying to these specific fields within STEM. The possible decisions we saw among students were: (1) direct admit into the major listed on their application; (1a) direct admit into a specific field within engineering; (1b) exploratory engineering; and (2) admission to a pre-program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.