Linden Tree
Linden Tree Books events manager Mary Sheila McMahon stands ready to greet customers as they enter the State Street shop.
 Courtesy of Linden Tree Books

The search for Waldo is over – at least at Linden Tree Books. The long-standing independent bookstore in downtown Los Altos concluded its “Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt in July, but it continues to offer book clubs and outdoor storytime events through the summer.

Along with those, Linden Tree has been the place for young readers since school let out.

