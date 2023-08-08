The search for Waldo is over – at least at Linden Tree Books. The long-standing independent bookstore in downtown Los Altos concluded its “Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt in July, but it continues to offer book clubs and outdoor storytime events through the summer.
Along with those, Linden Tree has been the place for young readers since school let out.
Asked about popular books this summer, Linden Tree co-owner Chris Saccheri had no shortage of recommendations for those of all ages and reading levels.
Los Altos author Margaret Chiu Greanias’ newly released picture-book, “Hooked on Books,” has been well received, he said. It follows the journeys of an anglerfish who simply wants a quiet place to read. Saccheri noted that it’s relatable for children who need a break from hectic routines.
Jack Wong’s “When You Can Swim,” which explores the joys of jumping in a pool, has been a big seller as well.
“Probably the most popular middle-grade book this summer has been the newly released ‘The One and Only Ruby’ by Katherine Applegate,” Saccheri said.
The book is a sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” adapted to the screen in 2020. It is now available for streaming.
In May, Rick Riordan – creator of the acclaimed “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series – released “The Sun and the Star,” which has been popular at Linden Tree as well, according to Saccheri. Riordan concludes the series with the September release of “The Chalice of the Gods.”
“It will likely be our biggest seller of the fall, as it reunites (iconic characters) Percy, Grover and Annabeth for a new adventure,” Saccheri said.
Teens may be interested in Bay Area author Kelly Loy Gilbert’s “Everyone Wants to Know,” a mystery chronicling the perspective of a young woman who discovers the secrets of her famous family’s dirty laundry.
Upcoming fall releases abound as well. The picture book “Something, Someday” (Sept. 26) is a collaboration between the renowned presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and Christian Robinson, whom Saccheri called one of Linden Tree’s favorite illustrators. For the holidays, there will be “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, a picture book Saccheri described as “hilarious.”
newest work, “Alebrijes: Flight to New Haven,” comes out Oct. 3. She won the Newbery Medal for her last book, “The Last Cuentista.” Both books are appropriate for those ages 10 and over. “Alebrijes” is set 400 years in the future in a world that has become a barren wasteland.
New installments of several long-standing popular kids’ series will also arrive in the fall. They include “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Cat Kid Comic Club” and “Spy School.” All are aimed at readers 10 and up.
