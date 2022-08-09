Wellness and public health are at the top of mind for many as COVID-19 cases remained relatively steady in Santa Clara County over the summer and as President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week. Concern has mounted as children gear up to return to school, a time of year notorious for spreading illness.

Local school districts typically act in accordance with the county’s Public Health Department, which has not yet issued guidance on mitigating monkeypox spread in schools. Administrators from the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, the Los Altos School District and the Cupertino Union School District have all stated they intend to follow county guidelines when they are released.

