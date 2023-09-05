09_06_23_OTR_Lexus500_front_.jpg

The V8 engine in the new Lexus IS 500 F Sport sedan features 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

Once upon a time, if you wanted power, you wanted a V8. And the bigger the better.

“There is no substitute for cubic inches,” the slogan said.

09_06_23_OTR_Lexus500_interior_.jpg

The long list of standard equipment in the Lexus IS 500 F Sport includes a CD player, something most new cars don’t have.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.