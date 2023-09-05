Once upon a time, if you wanted power, you wanted a V8. And the bigger the better.
“There is no substitute for cubic inches,” the slogan said.
Thanks to reliable turbocharging and dual turbocharging – and turbocharging paired with supercharging – that’s no longer strictly true. Nudged along by impending regulations about emissions, V8s became V6s and finally inline fours – 2.0 liters and sometimes less, punching way above their weight.
The V8s have become few. And somewhat ironically, Lexus, the brand once known for building isolation tanks with whipped cream inside their shock absorbers (literary license exercised here) has more than its share. There’s the LC 500 coupe (On the Road, January 2020), the LC 500 convertible (On the Road, January 2021), the RC F coupe and the subject of this review, the 2023 Lexus IS 500 F Sport sedan.
All the muscular Lexuses (Lexii?) have one thing in common – the engine. Five liters, 472 horsepower, 395 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (coincidentally, all three share that same statistic as well). For the IS 500 F Sport, the Environmental Protection Agency says to expect 17 mpg city, 25 highway and 20 combined.
The other performance particulars: an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, F SPORT adaptive variable suspension, Torsen limited slip differential, selectable drive modes, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels.
What that adds up to is an athletic sport sedan that goes, stops and handles equally well. There’s an exhilaration (though muted a bit from the previous-gen IS-F) not generally associated with the Lexus brand, and the bonus is Lexus reliability (something not all high-performance vehicles can boast).
Our test vehicle had a base price of $63,170, with destination. Standard equipment at that price, beyond what I’ve already mentioned, includes bolstered power front seats with heating and ventilation, heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, moonroof, rain-sensing wipers, power rear sunshade, navigation and 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system.
And despite the exhaustive list of standard equipment (which omits that, yes, that is a CD player in the dashboard, one of the few left in new cars), there were some extra-cost options on our vehicle as well. They included 19-inch matte black BBS forged wheels ($2,450), Infrared paint color ($595), rear bumper appliqué ($90), cargo net ($75), key glove ($25) and carpeted trunk mat ($120). The bottom line on the window sticker: $66,525.
Lexus is no longer the brand that delivers the goods at a price shockingly lower than that of the competition, but the price tag of the IS 500 F SPORT is still less than what a comparable Mercedes-Benz or BMW will run.
It’s a worthy contender for those who want to get in on the era of V8 muscle before it vanishes into the EV static.
Mike Hagerty, vice president of membership for Western Automotive Journalists (waj.org), has been writing about cars since 1997. Read more of his reviews on his website (MikeHagertyCars.com) and follow him on Twitter (twitter.com/mikehagertycars).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments