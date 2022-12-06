As we enter the winter season, cars can exhibit different problems from those that occur in the warmer months.

As soon as we experience an extremely cold morning, we always get several calls from customers telling us that the tire pressure monitor sensor (TPMS) light is on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.