As we enter the winter season, cars can exhibit different problems from those that occur in the warmer months.
As soon as we experience an extremely cold morning, we always get several calls from customers telling us that the tire pressure monitor sensor (TPMS) light is on.
But if this light turns on during a cold morning, it does not necessarily mean there is a problem. Tire pressure can drop one pound per square inch for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. It’s not that the air is escaping from the tire; rather, it is condensing inside the tire and taking up less space, prompting the TPMS to turn on.
Keeping your tires properly inflated will not only save you a trip to the shop, but also make your tires last longer and give you better fuel economy.
We also get calls for slow-engine cracking. This usually stems from the car’s battery being weakened by the cold. Once the temperature gets to 32 degrees, the battery can lose 30% of its available charge. If the temperature drops to 0, you can lose up to 60% of available charge. Batteries rely on an electrochemical reaction to get the amperage to the terminals. Cold slows down this reaction and makes it harder to fire up the battery.
Not only is the battery cold, but so is the engine oil. The colder temperature thickens the oil. The starter will demand more amperage from the battery on cold mornings due to the thicker oil. If you know a cold snap is coming or are planning a trip to the mountains, be sure to check or have your battery checked before you go. It could save you an unplanned trip to the shop.
Another call we get is for rough idle on cold mornings. This problem is a little more complicated, as it can be caused by a combination of things.
Engines need the air fuel ratio to be richer on cold starts. The fuel system and the ignition system must be working efficiently so the engine can work properly. If the engine coolant temperature sensor is sending an incorrect signal to the computer, then the air fuel ratio command will be incorrect. Old or worn spark plugs, dirty fuel injectors, dirty air filters, vacuum leaks, dirty intake valves and dirty throttle bodies can cause a rough idle.
The one thing the old spark plugs, dirty fuel injectors, dirty throttle bodies and dirty valves have in common is carbon. Carbon buildup is a large contributor to rough idle on cold or warm starts. Over time, carbon will begin to build up on spark plugs, injectors, throttle bodies and valves. Engines with direct fuel injectors are even more susceptible to this type of carbon buildup. Once the carbon has taken hold, it restricts the air and fuel from traveling through the engine. The carbon also does not let the throttle body close properly. If you have even one of these problems, the car will not idle correctly.
While you cannot stop the carbon buildup, you can take steps to slow it down. Proper maintenance of the engine, fuel-injection cleanings and using name-brand fuels can prevent the engine from building up larger amounts of carbon. Making sure the engine oil is at the correct level also will slow down carbon buildup.
If it has been a long time since your car was inspected and you plan on traveling this holiday season, this is a good time to have all these things checked.
Matt Pataky owns Sunnyvale Foreign Car Service, 15 Pioneer Way, Mountain View. For more information, call (650) 960-6988, email sfcsmv@gmail.com or visit sunnyvaleforeigncar.com.
