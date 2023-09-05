Eight teenagers die each day from motor vehicle injuries, according to personal-finance website WalletHub’s recent report, 2023 Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.
To determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teens, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs and the presence of impaired-driving laws.
