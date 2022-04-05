Once upon a time (the fall of 1962, to be exact), Jeep – only 16 years into its existence as the maker of civilian vehicles – took a big step by introducing the Jeep Wagoneer.
Everything up to that point had been some variation of the World War II-era Jeep. The Wagoneer was the first vehicle with the Jeep name to go in a new direction while still being built like a tank and running on all four wheels.
It worked – the Wagoneer was a success.
From 1984 until its discontinuation in 1991, the only Wagoneer made was the Grand Wagoneer – a luxury version of the same vehicle from 1962. It was amazing at the time that people were shelling out the equivalent of just more than $60,000 in today’s money for a 20- to 30-year-old SUV retrofitted with luxury stuff, but they were.
More amazing is what happened after the Grand Wagoneer ended its run – old ones went up in value. An industry was created in restoring old Wagoneers and selling them at premium prices, some for more than $100,000.
Knowing all that explains why the Grand Wagoneer is back for 2022. The only real question is why the manufacturer waited so long. If people will drop six figures for 30- to 40-year-old examples, then why shouldn’t Stellantis (which also owns Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati) be raking in the cash for a modern version?
Of course, to tap into that kind of money, you can’t sell an inexpensive product, so the new Grand Wagoneer parachutes into the luxe SUV wars – going head-to-head with the Cadillac Escalade and the Lincoln Navigator – with a base price of $88,590. And that’s for the lowest trim level: Series I. Our tester was a Series III, which starts at $104,845.
Frankly, I’m not sure where you would start if you tried to create a contemporary version of mid-20th-century genteel country-club luxury, so I don’t suppose I can criticize Stellantis for not even trying. The company just found a setting between “stun” and “kill” on its phasers and has come into the market blasting.
Power, price and performance
The new Grand Wagoneer is 214 inches long and weighs 6,420 pounds. To move all that, there’s a 6.4-liter, 471 horsepower V8 with 455 pounds per foot of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission. And move it does, overcoming inertia and hitting 60 mph in 6 seconds flat (give or take, depending on conditions and who’s doing the driving).
Fuel economy is estimated at 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway by the Environmental Protection Agency, but in a week of mixed city street/urban freeway and rural backroad driving, I couldn’t crack 14. Beyond that, you do sit up very high in this, but the hood is so long, so wide and so blocky that it’s hard to judge just how much room you have when pulling into parking spaces or coming around a curve on a narrow backroad. But I’ll bet this thing absolutely rules on a daylong interstate cruise. Even if you only did 16 mpg instead of 18, the 26.5-gallon fuel tank makes for 424 miles of cruising range.
You may have noticed that the last time I used the word “Jeep” was in referring to the old Grand Wagoneer. That’s because Stellantis has chosen not to put that word anywhere on the Grand Wagoneer. It’s not mentioned on the window sticker or in the press materials, either.
You buy it at a Jeep dealer, however, and find it on the Jeep website, though it’s not shown in the full-line photo of Jeep vehicles. You have to go to a drop-down menu, where Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set off as their own sub-brand.
Stellantis, if you’re in this game because people are dropping six figures on Jeep Grand Wagoneers from the 1980s, “Jeep” is a four-letter word you should be using a lot – at least until the new Grand Wagoneer establishes itself. Just my two cents.
Speaking of money, the price tag on Grand Wagoneer Series III we drove sorts out like this: $104,845 base, $995 for the heavy-duty trailer towing package (trailer brake control, chrome tow hooks, trailer hitch line-up assist, trailer hitch zoom, removable rear tow hook and heavy-duty engine cooling), $1,995 for the rear seat entertainment group and $995 for 22-inch machined aluminum wheels with black noise pockets.
So, with $2,000 destination charge, the as-tested price of the Series III is $110,830. As shocking as that may seem, it’s $340 cheaper than the 2021 Cadillac Escalade I reviewed in last September’s On the Road.
Will the 2022 Grand Wagoneer develop the cachet of its ancient ancestor among the moneyed set? Should the segment leader in sales (by a long shot) Cadillac Escalade be nervous?
Time will tell.