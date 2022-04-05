If they gave out an annual award for the most improved car, the 2022 Toyota GR86 would have a lock on it this year. More power, better suspension, weight-suppression efforts, improved looks, nicer interior – all still at a really low price.
Especially in the Track bRED (I see what they did there) paint, the new GR86 – the first major redesign since this car debuted 10 years ago as the Scion FR-S – looks like a sports car you could love instantly. Has there been a better shade of red this side of Porsche and Ferrari?
As before, the GR86 (until last year, just the Toyota 86) is a joint venture with Subaru, which markets an identical vehicle – apart from some trim work and suspension tuning – it calls the BRZ.
The GR in the name stands for Toyota’s Gazoo Racing, which went to work on the 2.0-liter Subaru Boxer four-cylinder, boring it out to 2.4 liters, changing intake and exhaust systems, optimizing the dual injection tech and wringing an extra 23 horsepower out of this year’s model – a jump from 205 to 228. There’s also an increase in torque from 156 pounds per foot to 184.
Better still, that power is much more accessible, with peak torque now coming at 3,700 rpm as opposed to 6,600 rpm in last year’s car. The new BRZ will get all of these improvements, too. That cuts 0-60 mph runs in cars with the six-speed manual transmission from 7.0 seconds down to 6.1. And in cars equipped with automatics, the previous 8-second run to 60 is now only 6.6.
Not only are there automatics available in the GR86, but Toyota estimates 75% of the GR 86s it sells will have the automatic, as did our tester. I’ll confess to some disappointment; I was really looking forward to driving this with a manual. However, the automatic does a nice job – especially when you select “Sport” mode and it hangs onto the revs – and there’s a significant improvement in fuel economy: an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway for the automatic versus 20/27 for the manual.
Aluminum roof panels and fenders join the already existing aluminum hood to offset the weight gains from structural improvements (it’s a much stiffer car than the previous gen), and with a near-perfect weight distribution of 53% front/47% rear, this handles like a slot car.
Low-price luxury
The trunk? Tiny. It’s only 6.2 cubic feet. The rear seat? If the people up front are 5-foot-5 or shorter, there might be legroom back there, but really, this is a two-seater.
The new interior? Light-years better than the old one. Clean, contemporary and everything right where your hand expects it to be.
Our test car was a GR86 Premium. A standard GR86 starts at $27,250; the Premium is $30,300 but adds 18-inch matte-black-painted alloy wheels (an upgrade from 17s on the base car), auto-leveling headlights with adaptive front lighting, black heated power outside mirrors, a color-keyed rear spoiler, heated sport seats, an eight-speaker audio system (instead of the standard six-speaker unit) and more. This tester, equipped with an automatic, starts at $31,800.
Also standard: Every GR86 comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), including one free-high performance driving event and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.
The only option on the test car was the Track bRED paint ($425), so with $1,025 delivery, processing and handling fee, the as-tested price for the 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium with automatic is $33,250. That is an astonishingly low price for the fun that can be had in this car.
If you’re numbers-obsessed, if you’re competitive to the point of standing around talking about how your car will beat the other guys’ cars, the GR86 loses a little something in the data. For all the performance improvements, it’s still slower than a Mazda Miata (On the Road, August 2021) and a Volkswagen GTI (On the Road, January 2019). It gets worse gas mileage than the Miata and the GTI. The GR86 requires premium fuel. The Miata and GTI take regular.
But if you aren’t one of those guys – if, like me, you measure how great a car is by how great it feels to drive it – the GR86 gets you right in the feels. I’d be happy to have one, payments, insurance, title and all.
Mike Hagerty, vice president of membership for Western Automotive Journalists (waj.org), has been writing about cars since 1997. Read more of his reviews on his website (MikeHagertyCars.com) and follow him on Twitter (twitter.com/mikehagertycars).