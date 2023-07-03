Toyota Crown

The 2023 Toyota Crown has gas-powered models and a hybrid version known as the Limited, above, which gets 41 mpg combined (city/highway).

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

In the months between the first pictures of the 2023 Toyota Crown I saw and the arrival of one in my driveway, my impression has been of a cartoonishly large sedan – practically on stilts.

And that’s not the case. The car just doesn’t look like that in person – at least if you’re not lying on the ground.

