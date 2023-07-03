In the months between the first pictures of the 2023 Toyota Crown I saw and the arrival of one in my driveway, my impression has been of a cartoonishly large sedan – practically on stilts.
And that’s not the case. The car just doesn’t look like that in person – at least if you’re not lying on the ground.
I mean, I’ll give you that the rear three-quarter view slightly resembles a hunchback – attributable to the way the belt line kicks up from the rear door handles on back – but seriously, the Crown looks better than most of its pictures (hopefully, my photos show that).
The Crown replaces the Avalon (On the Road, January 2019) in Toyota’s lineup. While the Avalon was always the not-quite-a-Lexus, the Crown stakes out its own space – clearly belonging to the Toyota brand.
There are gasoline-powered Crowns, but our test vehicle was the 2023 Toyota Crown Limited, a hybrid. It has 236 combined system horsepower, with selectable drive modes and all-wheel drive. Zero to 60 mph happens in 7.6 seconds. Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy estimates are 42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 41 mpg combined.
If you want to send your Crown hurtling through the air faster, Platinum models have Toyota’s Hybrid Max, which boosts total power to 340 horses, cuts 0-60 mph runs to 5.7 seconds but slashes fuel economy to 29 mpg city/32 mpg highway.
The trunk looks cavernous, but it’s actually a little less than a cubic foot smaller than the outgoing Avalon’s. Still, at 15.2 cubic feet, and with fold-down rear seats, it’s solid by current sedan standards. The instrument panel layout is clean, simple but elegant, and materials and craftsmanship live up to Toyota’s high standards.
The base price of the 2023 Toyota Crown Limited is $46,645 (including destination), and there’s a chunk of standard equipment in that price. It includes LED auto on/off headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic fixed-glass roof, Toyota’s comprehensive active safety suite, 12.3-inch touchscreen with JBL 11-speaker audio system and wireless smartphone charging.
Our tester did have a few extra-cost options: $2,950 for the Advanced Technology Package, which upgrades the wheels to 21-inch, 10-spoke dark metallic alloys and includes a panoramic view monitor and remote connect with digital key capability; $425 for the Supersonic Red paint; $165 for a side puddle lamp; and $463 for the Preferred Accessory Package that includes all-weather floor mats. Total tab: $50,648.
The 2023 Toyota Crown is a satisfying sedan with the high-quality reputation of Toyota. And it’s a hybrid. While the initial outlay seems a bit high for a sedan that’s not the most powerful in the lineup, it’s likely to hold its value well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments