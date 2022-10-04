Jaguar F-Type

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type P450 R-Dynamic AWD Convertible doesn’t lack for power, featuring a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that makes 444 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. The car can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

One of my earliest automotive memories was at 5 years old with my nose pressed up against the showroom window of Hornburg Jaguar at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive in Hollywood, peering at the then-new 1961 Jaguar XK-E roadster.

Even at that age, I could tell that this was something special – I had never seen such sleek lines on any automobile. Sixty-one years on, that may still be true. We didn’t know it then, but regulations were on the way over the next six decades that would force designers to sacrifice barely there bumpers and other aesthetic considerations to accommodate safety equipment.

