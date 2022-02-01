Foothill Expressway has been fixed to take bicycles into account.
Late last summer, Santa Clara County completed modifications to Foothill Expressway to increase the capacity of Foothill between San Antonio Road and El Monte Avenue heading toward Interstate 280 and San Antonio heading toward El Camino Real during the morning and evening rush hours.
Over the years, these intersections had become bottlenecks to commute traffic. Although we can’t really be sure what peak traffic will look like, because it has still not returned to its pre-pandemic levels, the addition of a third right-turn-only lane seems to have accomplished its objective.
However, during the past 20 years, this section of Foothill had also become the most used bicycle route in the county, and the initial modifications created a situation that exists nowhere else on the Foothill corridor: To continue straight through the intersections, bicyclists had to turn left through fast-moving traffic, and the striping on Foothill in both directions left little room for this maneuver. Even experienced cyclists found this scary, and it would be virtually impossible to do safely at rush hour.
In September, after several months of complaints and several community meetings, the county announced plans to restripe the intersections, incorporating some of the recommendations that I and many other cyclists had made. The work was delayed by COVID supply-chain disruptions that we all have heard a lot about, but it was completed in November. I waited to write about this until after I experienced it in both directions, at different times of day – both as a cyclist and as a motorist.
I congratulate the county and thank everyone who contributed to the dialogue. The final design is a major improvement, and it has the potential to create safe intersections for both motorists and cyclists.
Behavior adjustments
I say “potential” because how well it works is going to depend on how we all react and adjust our behavior to the new striping. The green striping is intended to tell everyone that something is up and to be cautious and courteous. Lights have been added so that even in the rain at night during the winter commute, visibility should be good. A short green lane is shown on the right at the entrance to the striped zones, where a lane carrying cyclists and a lane carrying vehicular traffic must cross at an angle, and another short green lane is intended to show everyone where cyclists should exit that zone.
Two things have to happen to allow this to happen safely.
First, overtaking motorists need to adjust their speed momentarily to allow the cyclist to pass in front of them. It is not possible for cyclists to adjust their speed to that of the motorists, especially if there is a steady stream of high-speed traffic. There is ample precedent for this in the rules of the sea, where an overtaking motorboat must yield to sailboats for the same reason.
Second, cyclists must recognize that they cannot just assume that overtaking motorists will do this. They need to look for overtaking traffic, learn how to sense the motorist’s intentions and signal clearly what their own intentions are.
Let’s all commit to making this work, so the county can take this positive experience and turn it into the starting point for the next project. I’ve heard from numerous cyclists; I’d like to hear from you if you are a motorist who regularly uses this stretch of roadway. Are you happy with the solution and prepared to make it work?
As for the next project, the county is in the process of revisiting its guidelines for bicycles on expressways and is kicking off its Active Transportation Plan intended to address multimodal traffic evolution for the next 20 years or so. Officials were unable to address all of the recommendations they were given (some of which were contradictory), but have advised, “Don’t just give up. We want your input, and you may be pleasantly surprised by what we plan next.”
They have a hard job, because they have to address the needs of hardcore cyclists who have grown up learning how to mix with traffic and a potentially much larger set of cyclists who want to get around by bike once we imitate the revolution that occurred in Northern Europe over the past 50 years and create a network of safe, separated cycling facilities that take people to and from where they need to go.
Chris Hoeber is a local resident, avid cyclist and founder of a cycling club. Email questions and comments to chris@cfhengineering.com.