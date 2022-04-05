Last month, I described the impressive new infrastructure in Los Gatos and Palo Alto. The news this month is that it may be Los Altos’ turn.
We all know El Camino Real. Because it runs diagonally – and parallel to the Peninsula – it is the obvious way to get from point A to point B on surface streets. But it is not bicycle-friendly, and I don’t think many of us are inclined to use it. Almost overnight, it is has gone from a patchwork of strip malls and fast-food restaurants to residential housing. How are you supposed to ride a bike if you live on El Camino?
There are also a lot of us, like me, who live on one side of El Camino and work on the other. I sometimes braved two blocks on my way to work because the streets I had to take on either side do not align. There are a lot of students in Los Altos who also live on the other side of the road.
Backed by studies, the Valley Transportation Authority has been eyeing El Camino to implement its vision of a bike superhighway. But any such dream will take years to materialize, because cyclists using that route have to pass through various municipalities, and along most of it, the right-hand lane is devoted to parking. However, Caltrans plans to repave El Camino all the way through Palo Alto (which has jurisdiction on both the Los Altos and Mountain View sides) and Mountain View – a distance of approximately 9 miles. This is something that happens once every 25 years, and they made the offer to remove on-street parking and stripe it for a Class IIB buffered bike lane at no cost to the cities when they do this. Mountain View has already approved this, and the Los Altos City Council addressed the proposal March 22 (Palo Alto’s vote has yet to be scheduled).
LA council takes a stand
Prior to putting it on the agenda, Los Altos city staff studied the current parking needs, and city transportation services manager Marisa Lee presented its report, which found few businesses would be impacted and there were alternatives for them. Both written feedback and the large crowd that waited patiently for their one minute to speak overwhelmingly supported the proposal.
But tension was high in the virtual room as the council members made statements. Their vote was close: 3-2 in favor of it.
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng voted “no.” She said it would hurt businesses along El Camino. Mayor Anita Enander also voted “no.” She feared traffic on El Camino would inevitably increase over the years, and that it would not prove possible to create a safe bicycle route, so that all this would do is make people feel good, but there would be no worthwhile result.
These are both valid concerns.
The meeting took place just days after the tragic death of Graham Middle School student George Oseida, struck and killed by a transport truck riding his bike across Grant Road at El Camino in Mountain View. Only two years ago, there was a similar tragedy in Palo Alto.
The buffered bike route will work well for skilled cyclists, but it doesn’t solve the problems at intersections and bus stops. The current Los Altos vision for the route is a Class IV protected bike lane, but that will take years of planning and scrounging for funds. I think the long-term vision is great, and this must be what it was like 50 years ago in Northern Europe when people began the network that is now used by millions of cyclists of all ages and abilities. But no vision was ever achieved without taking the first step.
The bad news is that the project has been moved from this summer to 2023. I’m certain that some of you will want to contribute to the planning, and let’s make sure that access to the new apartment buildings is built into the planning. Let’s also keep the end goal of a safe 9-mile route in mind, so when the council looks back on this 10 years from now, it will be pleased to see these concerns were taken into account.
Chris Hoeber is a local resident, avid cyclist and founder of a cycling club. Email questions and comments to chris@cfhengineering.com.