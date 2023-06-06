From renewing your license online to getting ahead of the May 2025 REAL ID enforcement date, the DMV reminds people it has several ways to make summer travel plans run smoothly.
From renewing your license online to getting ahead of the May 2025 REAL ID enforcement date, the DMV reminds people it has several ways to make summer travel plans run smoothly.
Q: If I already have my passport, why do I need a REAL ID?
A: While you can board a domestic flight with a passport, there are several reasons to upgrade your license to a REAL ID. A REAL ID not only allows you to easily board domestic flights, but also to enter secure facilities such as military bases, federal courthouses and other federal facilities. It serves as an everyday form of identification and lets you fly domestically without having to risk traveling with your passport. A REAL ID does not replace a passport.
Q: Can I fly with a temporary ID?
A: Although the DMV will issue you a temporary ID if you are waiting to receive a replacement, the TSA does not consider a temporary ID an acceptable form of identification for flying. If you need to replace your ID, don’t forget to use the DMV’s convenient online services and request to replace your driver’s license from the comfort of your home. Create or log in to your MyDMV account and have your payment information ready. After completing a request, you’ll receive your replacement ID within three to four weeks. If you have not received your replacement within 60 days, check the status online.
Q: What essentials should I have on my travel checklist?
A: Make your trip a breeze by ensuring you take care of your travel checklist. The DMV offers the following tips to help make your trip as easy as possible.
• Make sure your license is not expired. If you notice your ID will expire before your flight, or before your return flight, make sure you allow ample time to renew it. You can do this online with the help of the DMV’s online services. If you need to renew your license, make it a REAL ID and get ahead of the May 2025 enforcement date. Start your application today.
• Have a road trip planned? Check your vehicle registration and renew your vehicle registration online if you need to. Make sure you have a renewal notice confirming your current address, your license plate number, the last five digits of your VIN and your payment information ready to enter online.
• Don’t risk losing your vehicle registration renewal notice in the mail. Now that most DMV tasks can be done online, make the change to paperless notifications and eliminate the hassle of receiving DMV notices by mail for good. Log in to your MyDMV account and select the option to go paperless. All the necessary information can now be sent to you by email. Do so at tinyurl.com/2s34cvm9.
• Make sure the address on your ID is current. You can request a change of address and check the status using the DMV’s convenient online services. You must wait 14 days after a change of address before requesting a new driver’s license.
For more information, visit dmv.ca.gov.
