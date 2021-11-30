We have a longtime customer with a 2006 Acura TL 3.2 liter who said he was seeing and smelling what seemed to be smoke, along with some oil leaking from the top front of the engine.
He sent us a photo showing where the oil was leaking from. Once I saw it, I knew the front valve cover gasket was leaking. We made an appointment and he brought in the car.
After inspecting the Acura, we could see the front valve cover was leaking directly onto the exhaust manifold and upper oxygen sensor. The oil also traveled down the header pipe all the way to the lower oxygen sensor. Because the exhaust manifold got so hot, the oil was vaporizing and turning into smoke. That’s why he smelled and saw smoke.
It is common for valve cover gaskets to leak at some point on most cars. Acuras have an aluminum valve cover, so we just have to replace the gaskets and not the valve cover. There are other lines of cars that use a composite valve cover. On those cars, it is important to replace the valve cover and gaskets. It is not mandatory, but most of the time the composite valve cover warps and it is just a matter of time until it will leak again if not replaced.
Adjusting the valves
Because Acuras have adjustable valves, this was going to be the perfect time to check them. A few months ago, I wrote about valve resection and why it is important to perform valve adjustments. That column focused on Hondas and Acuras, and I noted how Honda wanted to streamline its engines by not adding automatic (hydraulic) valve adjusters.
Because this Acura had 111,000 miles on it and the valve covers were going to be removed, it was the ideal time to adjust the valves.
The repair involved removing, cleaning and installing the valve covers. We also removed and replaced the valve cover gaskets, spark plug tube seals and valve cover bolt grommets. While the valve covers were off, we adjusted the valves and found that all the intake valves were loose. We cleaned the oil that had gotten onto the exhaust manifold, reinstalled all the parts and test-drove the car. We ran the car on two test-drives and let it idle a little longer so that any residual oil would burn off.
After the customer picked up the car, he called to tell us the check-engine light was on. I told him to return as soon as possible so that we could check the code with our scanner. When he arrived the next day, we pulled code P0157 (heated oxygen sensor circuit low-voltage bank 1 sensor 1). After further investigation, we discovered the oil that had been leaking from the valve cover got into the sensor. We replaced the sensor after getting the customer’s approval.
The customer also said the engine was running much better, but it felt rough at idle. Sometimes when we improve one area (like the valve adjustment), the customer can hear or feel a problem in a different area. I immediately thought we should clean the throttle body because it is in line with the intake system. We checked the throttle body and it was extremely dirty. We cleaned it and performed the throttle adaptation. The customer picked up the car and we were done – or so we thought.
The next day, the customer called to tell us the check-engine light was on again. I have been doing this for a long time, and there is always a logical explanation. After the customer returned with the car, we connected the scanner and pulled a completely different code – P2279 (intake air system leak). This code is usually for unmetered air getting into the intake, but it also could be due to old drive data still in the engine control module. We smoked and checked the intake and found that the main air intake boot had a small crack. We replaced the intake boot and ran the throttle adaptation one more time. We smoked the intake one more time and it didn’t leak. We test-drove the car and sent the customer on his way.
Turns out we weren’t done yet.
Complete reset
A few days later, after 60 miles of driving, the customer called again. The check-engine light was back on. He brought the car back and we pulled code P2279 again. We tested the intake one more time and found no vacuum leaks. Knowing that old data may be trapped in the computer, we followed a different procedure when adapting the throttle. We performed a complete power drain by disconnecting the battery and tying the positive and negative battery cables together. That allowed us to completely reset the car. We reconnected the battery cables and performed the throttle adaptation with a stable power supply connected. We then test-drove the car 90 miles to make sure the code would not come back.
The TL came in with an oil leak, but along the way we uncovered other problems. In the future, if we see the oxygen sensors covered in oil, we will warn the customer that the sensors may fail. I’m mad at myself because we probably should have replaced the air boot, but at the time I did not see the small crack.
Whenever we perform the throttle adaptation on European cars, we use a stable power supply, but we rarely do so on a Japanese car. I will remember to keep that in mind.
A large majority of the cars we work on get completed without a hitch, but there are always exceptions.
