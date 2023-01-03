I began this column five years and 58 articles ago. Sadly for me, this will be my last regularly scheduled article.

My desire to write a bicycle safety column started from a Nextdoor thread. I saw that a lot of well-meaning people had opinions all over the map about the rules of the road for bicycles and, more importantly, how to both cycle and drive in mixed traffic. While on a walk, my daughter Caitlin said, “Gee, Dad, why don’t you write a column for the Town Crier?” It seemed like a good idea to me, so I called the editor.

