I began this column five years and 58 articles ago. Sadly for me, this will be my last regularly scheduled article.
My desire to write a bicycle safety column started from a Nextdoor thread. I saw that a lot of well-meaning people had opinions all over the map about the rules of the road for bicycles and, more importantly, how to both cycle and drive in mixed traffic. While on a walk, my daughter Caitlin said, “Gee, Dad, why don’t you write a column for the Town Crier?” It seemed like a good idea to me, so I called the editor.
My idea was simply to give tips I and other experienced cyclists have learned the hard way. I had a vocabulary for describing those tips from the mandatory training session I had before my 3,200-mile ride across the country with the touring organization America by Bicycle. My starting point was the point of view that had prevailed in the U.S. since the 1970s: Cyclists can safely mix with motor traffic by learning how to move like a motor vehicle, taking the lane when necessary to minimize close calls. They can, but not everyone wants to learn how to do this.
One thing led to another when I questioned the plans to modify Foothill Expressway to ease congestion between San Antonio Road and El Monte Avenue, and cycling advocacy began to take more of my time. Although the design for Foothill required cyclists to cut through two lanes of right-turning traffic to simply go straight, the county adhered to its policy of not providing lane guidance that might encourage cyclists to use the road.
Because 50,000 cyclists already use Foothill annually, this seems to me to be putting one’s head in the sand. The project manager asked me how a novice cyclist was supposed to learn how to navigate traffic, which motivated me to take rigorous training to become a League of American Bicyclists League Certified Instructor. I learned that countries that had embraced cycling infrastructure (for example, those in Northern Europe) experienced a huge growth in cycling since the 1970s. U.S. ridership, by contrast, remained almost constant. I expanded my writing to share this point of view and reach a wider audience.
I have been rewarded by a small but steady trickle of emails thanking me. Within space constraints, I have made every effort to fairly present both sides on contentious issues. But at 75, I am still working on my career as a spacecraft designer and taking classes at Stanford University, and other demands on my life are pushing me to cut back on overcommitments that leave me less time than I’d like to enjoy my bike. If an important topic presents itself, I hope the good people at the Town Crier will allow me to write an occasional guest column, but I need to back off from the monthly commitment.
Unfinished business
I leave with three local issues that I wish had reached better closure.
• Foothill Expressway. The county is working on a revised Expressway policy and a more inclusive vision of the future, but there has already been one serious accident at Foothill and El Monte, and this future vision is going to take a long time. The current green paint is supposed to alert people to the inherent traffic conflict zone ahead, but it is still a free-for-all without well-defined rules dependent on the good will and vigilance of motorists toward cyclists.
• The two-way cycle track on Almond Avenue. This configuration has resulted in an accident in which a left-turning motorist collided with a student traveling in what would normally be considered the “wrong way” but which is explicitly condoned by the cycle track design. Both the Foothill striping and the Almond cycle track fall into my category of “the least bad design” given the existing roadway.
• The so-called Idaho Stop. The Idaho Stop allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign. It was twice approved by the California State Legislature, but Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it both times without acknowledging that the experiences in the six states that have adopted this rule have been uniformly positive and statistics have shown a reduction in accidents. This law takes into account the differences between a bicycle and a motor vehicle – by not coming to a literal complete stop, cyclists take advantage of momentum to maintain their line and balance through the intersection and at the same time clear the intersection faster so as not to create a nuisance to motor vehicles behind them.
I leave you all with my thanks for the past five years, my gratitude to the fellow cyclists with whom I have worked, the wisdom that I have gained by learning about a wide range of issues and the thought that even if you are not interested in cycling, wouldn’t you rather live in a community where it was possible to get around safely by bike? You may be enticed to try it one day and be hooked like I was that fateful day in 1972 when I borrowed my wife Mary’s bike to meet her for lunch.
I’m not going away just yet, so I hope to see you in the streets.
