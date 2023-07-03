The clock is ticking on the internal combustion engine, they say. Dead as a doornail by 2035, they say, thanks to laws like California’s that will ban the sale of new internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles that year.
They say wrong.
Lost in all the brouhaha is that there’s a carveout for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that can go at least 50 miles on a charge before switching to gasoline/electric hybrid mode.
And now, there is one.
This is the 2023 Range Rover Sport Autobiography. A PHEV that can go 51 miles on a charge before switching to a mix of electrons and dead dinosaurs. This is a big deal because until now, the longest range from a mass-produced PHEV was the Toyota RAV4 Prime at 42 miles. This beats that by nine miles and hits the 2035 target 11 1/2 years ahead of deadline.
With a 50-mile round-trip commute, recharging every night in your garage or every day at work, you could go all week without using a drop of gasoline or putting a particle of pollution in the air. And the tank of gas that’s there for when you need to go farther? That can last months.
All this eco-friendliness lives in a package with some significant performance chops, as well. Total system horsepower is 434, with 406 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, top speed 140. When the electric range is used up and the hybrid kicks in, it averages a combined city/highway 21 mpg, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
There’s also all-wheel drive with a twin-speed transfer case, an eight-speed automatic transmission, Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system with selectable driving and off-road modes, low traction launch, hill descent control, dynamic air suspension with automatic access height and adaptive dynamics, and 22-inch alloy wheels.
The Range Rover Sport, like the larger Range Rover (On the Road, January 2023), has been treated to a complete redesign inside and out. Sleeker bodywork, a 3-inch longer wheelbase and shorter front and rear overhangs are the major bullet points for the body and exterior, while inside, it’s a completely new design with updated materials and textures.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography starts at $105,675 (with destination). The substantial list of standard equipment includes automatic high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, four-zone climate control with air quality sensing, soft door close, panoramic roof with power unblind, Meridian surround-sound system, 13.1-inch touchscreen and full suite of active safety features.
Our tester also had some extra-cost options: $1,400 for the “full nonleather upgrade,” $710 for the Varesine Blue paint, $640 for the Cold Climate Pack (heated windscreen, heated washer jets and heated steering wheel), $500 for the 22-inch full size spare, $360 for enabled Wi-Fi with a data plan and $300 for the premium nonleather steering wheel.
All of that makes the bottom line of the window sticker read $109,585.
Pricey? Yes, but on all counts, the 2023 Range Rover Sport Autobiography is a significant improvement over what was already a powerful, stylish luxury vehicle in past years.
If you have the means, 2035 is now.
Mike Hagerty, vice president of membership for Western Automotive Journalists (waj.org), has been writing about cars since 1997. Read more of his reviews at MikeHagertyCars.com and follow him at twitter.com/mikehagertycars.
