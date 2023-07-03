Range Rover Sport Autobiography

The 2023 Range Rover Sport Autobiography can go 51 miles on one charge, the longest range of any mass-produced plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

The clock is ticking on the internal combustion engine, they say. Dead as a doornail by 2035, they say, thanks to laws like California’s that will ban the sale of new internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles that year.

They say wrong.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.