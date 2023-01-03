A Range Rover is, by itself, a sign of wealth and achievement. Exclusivity on four wheels.
But with this year’s redesign of the Range Rover, the decision was made to go beyond – toward a more, um, exclusive exclusivity.
Thus we have the Range Rover SV. The “SV” stands for “Special Vehicle Operations.” I know, that should be “SVO,” but that was Ford’s performance division, and most closely associated with a hot-rodded 1984-1986 Mustang.
According to Range Rover, SV “exists to amplify the core characteristics of our iconic vehicles,” and, in the case of the Range Rover SV, it means “even more luxury and even more personalization.” There are two available themes: Intrepid, a more aggressive, dark style; and Serenity, which focuses purely on luxury.
Our test vehicle was the Serenity. There’s a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 under the hood that makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with noble plated gearshift paddles and connected to an all-wheel-drive system with a twin-speed transfer box.
And being a Range Rover, it is fully capable off-road, with selectable driving and off-road modes, hill launch assist, low traction launch and electronic active differential. It also has air suspension, dynamic response and adaptive dynamics, because – well, serenity.
The Range Rover SV is a long-wheelbase model. And its standard equipment list is as long as the vehicle itself: premium LED headlamps; soft-close doors; special SV exterior accents; sliding panoramic roof; rear privacy glass; semi-aniline leather seats; heated and cooled seats; four-zone climate control; 13-inch touchscreen with Meridian sound system; 13-inch monitors for rear-seat entertainment; and mohair floor mats with leather binding.
The base price is $208,000. But we’re just getting started. Those 23-inch forged wheels are $3,700. The SV Serenity exterior accents add $1,800, and the Corinthian Bronze contrast roof is another $1,500.
Our Range Rover SV Serenity also had the SV Signature Suite, taking ultimate advantage of the long wheelbase by removing the third row of seats and positioning the second row farther back. This allows for limo-like legroom and a long, flowing center console with a touchscreen for music and climate functions, as well as cupholders and a folding table that stay hidden until needed. That alone is $19,740.
The pearl oyster carpet is $1,950, the SV deep-pile carpet mats $1,350, the tailgate event suite with leather cushions another $1,200. The SV Serenity caraway-colored near-aniline leather front seats are $3,300. Other amenities include the tow hitch receiver ($750), advanced tow assist ($450), heated windscreen ($350) and Handover Pack (a box with two key rings – $25).
With $1,475 destination and delivery, the as-tested price of the 2022 Range Rover SV LWB is (pretend you hear a drum roll) $255,590. Yes, more than a quarter-million dollars – before tax and license.
For those for whom the Range Rover SV was created, that won’t be a deterrent. On the Peninsula alone, there are plenty of those people.
And though I can’t imagine ever having the means to own one, I’m glad they exist.
Only a few years ago, this would have been a concept car only – or strictly a coachbuilder one-off, the type of thing a manufacturer wouldn’t risk making. Cars get better when the people who make them reach and dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments