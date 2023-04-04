There are 13 ways to order a Toyota Camry – variations on the same four-door sedan that can cost you considerably less than $30,000 or just under $40,000 before options.
But here’s the pro-tip: Unless you’re itching for the 301-horsepower V6 and its 5.8-second 0-60 mph times, get the hybrid.
Doing so will get you a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. Total system horsepower is 208, which gets the Camry to 60 mph from a standing start in 7.4 seconds. That is one-tenth of a second quicker than the standard Camry gasoline four-cylinder.
The standard Camry has an Environmental Protection Agency combined city/highway fuel economy average of 33 mpg. The Camry SE Hybrid gets 46 mpg. And that’s not a typo.
If you want to go full miser, there’s the base-level LE Hybrid. It does 52 mpg combined.
Our car did not go full miser. It was the second-from-the-top trim among Camry Hybrids, the SE Nightshade. It has a base price $31,640 with destination charges.
That price includes tons of standard equipment. There’s Toyota’s comprehensive Safety Sense 2.5+ active safety suite, sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch TRD (Toyota Racing Development) matte bronze alloy wheels, bi-LED combination headlamps, black front grille with sport mesh insert, black mirror caps, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, window moulding and rear badges, six-speaker audio system, sport fabric Softex-trimmed seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar and dual-zone automatic climate control system.
In fact, the Camry SE Hybrid is so well-equipped, there isn’t much in the way of extra-cost options to put on it. Just $300 for a convenience package (HomeLink and auto-dimming rearview mirror), $600 for a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and $299 for carpeted floor mats and a trunk mat. As-tested price for the 2023 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid Nightshade: $32,839.
That price is a bargain on any level. When you factor in that it’s a Toyota Camry – one of the best, most reliable family sedans on the planet – and that you’ll burn gas (according to the EPA) at the rate of just 2.2 gallons every 100 miles, it’s even more of a terrific buy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments