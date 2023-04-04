Camry

The hybrid version of the new Toyota Camry comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. The car gets 46 mpg, according to an EPA estimate.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

There are 13 ways to order a Toyota Camry – variations on the same four-door sedan that can cost you considerably less than $30,000 or just under $40,000 before options.

But here’s the pro-tip: Unless you’re itching for the 301-horsepower V6 and its 5.8-second 0-60 mph times, get the hybrid.

