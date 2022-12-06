It’s shrinking in the rearview mirror now – those days of a decade or more ago when there was a perception that Mercedes’ smallest sedan, the C-Class, was built to a price, not to a standard, and that it was either not a “real” Mercedes or, at the very least, a “lesser” one.
I’ve been fortunate enough to drive just about every Benz except the G-Class SUV the past few years, and it’s crystal clear that while there are smaller Benzes, there are no lesser ones.
There are only two ways to order a C 300 – with or without 4MATIC all-wheel drive. There is just one available engine: a two-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder with mild hybrid drive, 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The car can reach 60 mph from a standing start in 6 seconds flat.
Fit, finish and materials are all first-rate. And the base price for the C 300 4MATIC is a surprisingly low $45,550. That brings with it dual-zone automatic climate control; wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto; power front heated seats with lumbar support; memory for driver seat, steering column and outside mirrors (which are power folding); power sunroof; rain-sensing wipers; ambient lighting; and complete and comprehensive active safety suite.
I’ve said it before and will keep saying it as long as they keep doing it – European luxury marques offer a lot of extra-cost options that can inflate an otherwise reasonable sticker price. Our test vehicle had $13,400 in add-ons, a list far too long to print, the highlights of which were a panoramic roof, navigation with augmented video and a brilliant Burmester 3D surround-sound system.
With $1,050 destination and delivery charge, the as-tested price of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC is an even $60,000.
Worth it? Yes. Because, again, a C-Class isn’t a lesser Mercedes, it’s a smaller Mercedes.
Automobiles shouldn’t be bought by the foot or the pound, but by their quality. And the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC is one of the finest premium luxury sedans you can buy.
