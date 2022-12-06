Mercedes-Benz C 300

The Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC comes with a two-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder that can take the car from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds.

It’s shrinking in the rearview mirror now – those days of a decade or more ago when there was a perception that Mercedes’ smallest sedan, the C-Class, was built to a price, not to a standard, and that it was either not a “real” Mercedes or, at the very least, a “lesser” one.

I’ve been fortunate enough to drive just about every Benz except the G-Class SUV the past few years, and it’s crystal clear that while there are smaller Benzes, there are no lesser ones.

