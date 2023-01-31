Toyota Sequoia

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia, which pairs an i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

When it comes to trees, life spans can be long. A eucalyptus tree in your neighborhood could easily be more than 100 years old.

Sequoias, though – well, they’re on another level. Three thousand years is the ballpark. Which brings us to the Toyota Sequoia.

