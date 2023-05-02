Mercedes-Benz EQE

The Mercedes-Benz EQE, shorter and lighter than the manufacturer’s EQS line, is easier to maneuver in tight spaces.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

There are three basic ways to handle different size classes of cars if you’re a manufacturer. You can make them all look completely different. You can give them certain styling cues that result in a “family resemblance.” Or you can make them look exactly alike except for the size.

Mercedes-Benz usually goes the family resemblance route, but in its new EQ electric series, the philosophy has clearly switched to the “same sausage, different length” approach. Doubt it? Just look at the EQS 580 (On the Road, February 2022) and its AMG variant (On the Road, February 2023).

