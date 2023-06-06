Cadillac CT5

The new Cadillac CT5 V-Series can go from 0-60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

Twenty years after its “breakthrough” ad campaign with Led Zeppelin’s classic “Rock and Roll” as its soundtrack, Cadillac is still working hard to produce performance cars that upend people’s perception of the brand.

Cars like the CT4-V Blackwing, complete with a six-speed manual and 472 horsepower (to say nothing of the CT5-V Blackwing, with 668 horses), prove that Cadillac can build cars that can run with – and, in some ways, beat – European monsters like the BMW M5 Competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.