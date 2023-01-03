Chevrolet Bolt

The electric engine in the new Chevrolet Bolt makes 200 horsepower, taking the car from 0 to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

In a year where the inescapable word has been “inflation,” Chevrolet has done something remarkable – it has slashed the price of its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV electric cars.

And that price cut isn’t just a few bucks. The base price of the Bolt EV is $5,900 less for 2023 than it was in 2022, and the Bolt EUV base price drops $6,300.

