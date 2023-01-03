In a year where the inescapable word has been “inflation,” Chevrolet has done something remarkable – it has slashed the price of its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV electric cars.
And that price cut isn’t just a few bucks. The base price of the Bolt EV is $5,900 less for 2023 than it was in 2022, and the Bolt EUV base price drops $6,300.
The Bolt’s electric motor makes 200 horsepower, good for 0-60 mph sprints of 6.8 seconds. It has 247 miles of range on a charge, with DC fast-charging capability that adds 100 miles of range in 30 minutes. Yes, there are EVs that charge more quickly, but they also cost considerably more. A full recharge from 10% on a Level 2 charger (the type most used for home charging) should take approximately seven hours.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV are similarly styled, and many people tell me they can’t see the difference. The differences are height (the EUV is an inch taller) and length. The Bolt EUV’s wheelbase is 2.9 inches longer, and the entire vehicle is 6.3 inches longer (mostly in the hood).
That 2.9 inches of extra wheelbase is given directly to the rear-seat passengers, and the rear seat is placed 0.2 inches farther back, resulting in 3.1 inches more rear-seat legroom compared to the Bolt EV.
The base price of the Bolt EUV Premier (the top-of-the-line model) is $32,695 (including destination). That brings with it a power eight-way driver’s seat with lumbar, heated and ventilated driver and front passenger seats, heated rear outboard seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes with daytime running lamps and taillamps, heated power exterior mirrors, pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, rear camera mirror, rear parking assist, remote vehicle start and 10.2-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, among other things.
As complete as that sounds, our test vehicle has some significant extra-cost options: $2,400 for the Sun & Sound Package (an upgraded seven-speaker Bose audio system and dual-panel panoramic sunroof); $2,200 for Super Cruise, GM’s Level 2 autonomous driving system, with enhanced automatic emergency braking; and $495 for the Redline Appearance Package (black interior with red stitching, black wheels with red accents, red and black badging, and red outside mirror stripe).
The as-tested price is $37,885.
That makes this a capable, small EV with good range per charge for well under $40,000. Skip the sunroof, the Super Cruise and the Redline Package, and you’re close to $30,000.
If you’re one of those people who’s been saying they’ll buy an EV when you can buy one that’ll go 250-ish miles on a charge and costs the same as the average car, it’s here.
