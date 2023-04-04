BMW, the last of the big luxury marques to join the full-size SUV party, is not wasting time. After only four years on the market, the German-based company has produced a heavily refreshed X7 for 2023.
As with most mid-cycle updates, there are appearance changes. A more aggressive twin-kidney grille is imposing and impressive. The split lighting (daytime running lamps and turn indicators on top, headlights on bottom) is a first for any BMW. The X7’s rear update is mostly confined to new 3D sculpted taillights with substantially brighter and slimmer LEDs inside.
The news from the engine compartment is good for those of us buying the entry-level X7, the 40i six-cylinder. There’s been a 40-horsepower boost, to 375.
We had the opportunity to take a Presidents Day weekend trip in the new X7. We drove it down the Peninsula, through Woodside and La Honda, out to Highway 1 and then down to Santa Cruz and back. The X7 xDrive 40i had tons of power, was silky-smooth and quiet, and routinely returned 23 mpg all told (the Environmental Protection Agency combined city/highway mpg estimate is 22).
Interior touches include cleverly placed USB charging ports for second-row passengers that can be hidden when not in use. The X7 gets treated to a new instrument panel with larger but lower screens for better road visibility. Slimmer center air vents take up less real estate but still deliver plenty of air.
The base price of the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i is $78,845, which includes destination fees. Standard at that price are a comprehensive suite of active safety features, remote start, roof rails, keyless entry, heated front seats, Fineline brown wood trim, satellite radio, premium audio system, navigation, head-up display, air suspension, rain-sensing wipers and panoramic moonroof.
No surprise – our tester also had a serious list of extra-cost options. The Ivory White Merino leather interior is $1,950. The Dynamic Handling Package totals $3,300. The Driving Assistance Pro Package adds $1,700. The Parking Assistance Package comes in at $900. The Executive Package (heated and cooled cupholders, glass controls, front massaging seats, upgraded Harman Kardon surround-sound system and gesture control) puts another $3,950 on the tab. Then there’s the Climate Comfort Package, which heats the rear seats and upgrades to a five-zone climate control, at $1,600. The leather dashboard is $900, and 23-inch wheels are $2,600.
Don’t worry – I’ve been keeping track. That puts the as-tested price at $95,745. That just-under-six-figure price is rare among full-size luxury SUVs these days.
I found the new X7 to be an impressive machine: powerful, capable of serious handling on the Peninsula’s Skyline Boulevard, yet comfortable, serene and able to return better-than-decent real-world fuel economy. It’s the ultimate driver’s SUV.
