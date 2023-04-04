BMW X7

Refreshed for 2023, the BMW X7 features a twin-kidney grille and split lighting. There’s also an increase of 40 horsepower from the previous edition.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

BMW, the last of the big luxury marques to join the full-size SUV party, is not wasting time. After only four years on the market, the German-based company has produced a heavily refreshed X7 for 2023.

As with most mid-cycle updates, there are appearance changes. A more aggressive twin-kidney grille is imposing and impressive. The split lighting (daytime running lamps and turn indicators on top, headlights on bottom) is a first for any BMW. The X7’s rear update is mostly confined to new 3D sculpted taillights with substantially brighter and slimmer LEDs inside.

