09_06_23_OTR_MercedesGLS_front_.jpg

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 that makes 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates the fuel economy at 16 mpg city, 21 highway and 18 combined.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

A $100,000-plus Mercedes-Benz full-size SUV normally wouldn’t be considered the “middle” of any known measurement.

But the Mercedes GLS is a machine that can be equipped many ways. A little over a year ago, I reviewed the GLS 450 (On the Road, June 2022), an inline six-cylinder-powered trim level that stickers for about the same money as a loaded Chevy Tahoe.

09_06_23_OTR_MercedesGLS_interior_.jpg

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen display and navigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.