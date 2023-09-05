Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A $100,000-plus Mercedes-Benz full-size SUV normally wouldn’t be considered the “middle” of any known measurement.
But the Mercedes GLS is a machine that can be equipped many ways. A little over a year ago, I reviewed the GLS 450 (On the Road, June 2022), an inline six-cylinder-powered trim level that stickers for about the same money as a loaded Chevy Tahoe.
A little more than two years ago, I reviewed the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (On the Road, April 2021), an all-out luxury all-wheel-drive limo with – among many, many other things – a 550-horsepower twin-turbo V8, a refrigerator and crystal flutes for your champagne and an as-tested price tag perilously close to $200,000.
So, from that perspective, the 2023 Mercedes GLS 580, with a starting price of $106,150, including destination, is someone’s “happy medium.”
The GLS 580 is also powered by a twin-turbo V8, this one with a mild hybrid, making 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Even though the GLS is a big, heavy SUV, this results in some serious performance, with 0-60 mph runs of 5.2 seconds. It’s fast, but smooth and controlled. The Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy estimate is 16 mpg city, 21 highway and 18 combined.
Also part of the package: nine-speed automatic transmission, 4MATIC all-wheel drive and AIRMATIC air suspension.
What’s included
For your $106,150, you get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, navigation, panoramic roof, Burmester Surround Sound system, heated and ventilated front seats with massage function, and much more.
There are also some active safety features, such as active brake assist, blind-spot assist, active parking assist and adaptive high-beam assist.
There were extra-cost options on our test vehicle, but before we stray too far from the mention of active safety features, let’s start there.
To equip your new GLS 580 with adaptive cruise control, active steering assist and some other features I consider essential requires buying the Driver Assistance Package Plus for $1,950.
I remember when Mercedes not only felt duty-bound to include safety tech in its cars as standard equipment, but when it would give safety equipment or tech it developed to automakers for free in the interests of overall vehicle safety. There are cars in the $20,000 price range with adaptive cruise. Mercedes really should do better, and if it needs the $1,950, hike the base price of the vehicle. There shouldn’t be one built without it.
Cost of extras
Beyond that, the MANUFAKTUR natural-grain black wood trim costs $850, wheel locking bolts are $160, a body-color roof spoiler adds $685, a chrome load sill guard is $175, the 23-inch AMG twin five-spoke wheels with black accents total $3,150, power second-row sunshades run $580 and heated and cooled front cupholders come in at $180.
Then there is the trailer ($600), heated rear seats ($500), the Warmth and Comfort Package – which features heated front armrests and door panels with heated armrest in the rear ($1,450) – and the Night Package comprising black front splitter, grille trim, rear diffuser, side mirrors, window trim and roof rails ($400).
And that brings the bottom line of the window sticker to $116,865.
The GLS 580 is a terrific luxury SUV, for those who want more than the GLS 450 offers and would prefer not to spend the extra $75,000-plus to get to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
