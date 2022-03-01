Let’s pretend no one has ever seen a TV or movie version of “Batman.” We’re making the first TV show, and there’s a budget to work with. We want it to be semi-believable, so he’s a guy with money, but not someone who’s going to make a tank in his garage – he has to work with what exists.
In my brain (and no, I haven’t thought a lot about this), Bruce Wayne drives a Mercedes-Benz S580 (reviewed in last November’s On the Road). But down in the Batcave, waiting for night to fall, he has a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. Maybe his is matte black instead of the Brilliant Blue Magno of our tester, and, sure, he’s tricked it out with some gadgets to make crime-fighting easier, but beyond that, this is everything he needs – including the stealth to move around the city without attracting undue attention. At night, with deep-tinted windows, he’s just another rich guy driving the streets of Gotham City.
Under the hood is some serious power if not superpower – a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 making 630 horsepower and 664 pounds per foot of torque, mated to an AMG Speedshift nine-speed transmission. Zero to 60 mph happens in 3.1 seconds or less (Car and Driver claims 2.9). Top speed is 195 mph, electronically limited. And all that power is exquisitely controllable, thanks to an outrageous amount of chassis and brake engineering – some standard, some optional.
For those of us not living secret lives, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is about the most comfortable means of going ridiculously fast that money can buy. The rear cargo area has plenty of room, the seating (for four) is both supple and supportive, and the materials and fit and finish are, as you would expect, world class.
The price of luxury
The base price is $161,900. Among the standard equipment highlights at that price are dual-zone automatic climate control, multicolor ambient lighting, two 12.3-inch digital screens (one for instrumentation, one for infotainment) and a phenomenal Burmester audio system.
There were extra-cost options on our test car that added $36,960 (not a typo). You could buy a base Benz GLA or an A-Class sedan with the option money on this car. The designo Brilliant Blue Magno paint? $3,950. The black exclusive Nappa Leather and DINAMICA with yellow stitching interior? $2,560. And the matte carbon fiber accents in the cockpit? Another $2,850.
Functional options include the AMG carbon ceramic braking system at $8,950, 21-inch AMG forged twin five-spoke wheels in black for $3,200, extreme performance sports tires for $600 and AMG Aerodynamics Package for $2,850.
There’s still 12 grand to go. The bottom-line price, after $1,050 for destination and delivery, is $199,910.
Is it worth all that money?
Let’s put it this way: If I had it to spend, there’d be one in my garage already.
Mike Hagerty, vice president of membership for Western Automotive Journalists, has been writing about cars since 1997. Read more of his auto reviews at MikeHagertyCars.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ mikehagertycars.