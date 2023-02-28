Kia Niro PHEV

In hybrid mode, the 2023 Kia Niro PHEV averages 48 mpg, which is 2 mpg better than the 2022 model.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

Kia has made enormous progress with its Niro PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). Just three years after the last all-new Niro, it’s been completely redone for 2023.

Suddenly, the last-generation model (sold right up through last summer) looks old-fashioned. The new model has a ton more presence. The black trim behind the rear doors is controversial. Some love it, but I don’t, and it’s an extra-cost option you can just say no to.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.