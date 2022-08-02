Kia Wind

Kia offers two models of its EV6 Wind. The RWD, above, comes with 225 horsepower and a range of 310 miles per charge. The AWD has 320 horsepower and a range of 250 miles.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

A mere four months after our road trip in the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ5 AWD (On the Road, May), here comes a road trip in its sibling beneath the skin, the 2022 Kia EV6 Wind.

I write “sibling beneath the skin” because Hyundai and Kia are corporate cousins that based the two cars on the same architecture and then let their own designers run when it came to the body. The IONIQ 5 is a 15/10ths-scale VW Golf. The Kia EV6 is otherworldly – but in a good way.

