In the past two years, we’ve seen a steady trickle of electric vehicles from companies that know how to make a quality car. These cars have space for five people, at least 250 miles of range per charge and the ability to recharge quickly.
Trickles being trickles, and erosion doing what erosion does, the dam has burst. We now have the Hyundai IONIQ 5.
I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t like the IONIQ 5’s styling, but I haven’t met them yet. The shapes, the origami-like creases, the pixel-like theme of the taillights, those wheels – instant conversation starter.
The upright roof and slim A-pillars give the driver tremendous visibility, as does the dashboard design, which keeps the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen low for maximum forward visibility. It also helps the IONIQ 5 “drive small.” It doesn’t feel anywhere near its size. It seems light (no small feat for a 4,400-pound vehicle), handles crisply and rides smoothly.
Our tester was the IONIQ 5 Limited AWD (all-wheel drive). In AWD models of the IONIQ 5, twin electric motors put out a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pounds per foot of torque, driving all four wheels. Range is 250 miles between charges. In rear-wheel drive models, power falls to 225 horsepower with 258 pounds per foot of torque, but range between charge jumps to 300 miles.
The AWD models are fast. The IONIQ 5 does 0-60 in 4.7 seconds. It will do the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds at 100 mph. Those are 1960s muscle car numbers.
I added 15-20 miles of range for every 100 miles I drove on a road trip from Folsom to Carmel and back through regenerative braking. Traffic (and the braking that goes with) on U.S. 50, Interstate 80 and in San Francisco and on the Peninsula worked in the car’s favor. And we took Highway 84 and Highway 1 down to Carmel, mixing in hills, curves and braking.
But even on the drive home (a different route including I-5) – which was flatter, straighter and without traffic – I still added 2 miles of range in a 214-mile drive. Not too shabby.
A quick-charger
Now, let’s talk about charging.
The IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 are the first reasonably priced mass-market EVs to be built for 800-volt charging. Teslas use 400. It’s not linear, but basically, more volts puts more electricity back into the battery more quickly.
On my first charge in San Carlos, topping off for the next day’s run down to Carmel, I went from 34% to 85% charge in 23 minutes. That was on a 200kw charger (kw is not the same as volts). It cost $12.50 and I added 127.5 miles of range.
Most chargers are lower output. The fastest one in my neighborhood is a 50kw charger, and I thought that was great, given that some of the older ones are 6kw. But there are also 100kw, 150kw, 200kw and 350kw chargers.
After the drive home, a bit of searching on the Electrify America app turned up a 350kw charger 6 miles from my house in Folsom. So, on the day the
IONIQ5 was to be picked up, I did a pre-dawn recharge.
I arrived at the charger with 9% charge. I was at 80% in 21 minutes. Total tab: $25.80, or about the equivalent of 5 gallons of gasoline on that day.
Think about that for a second. When I pulled up, I had 22.5 miles of range. Twenty-one minutes later, I had 200. In any other EV I’ve driven in this class, that would have been 40-50 minutes worth of charging, minimum. And buyers of the new IONIQ 5s get two years of free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America charging stations. Use the app. Find the 350kw chargers. You’ll have time left over.
The IONIQ 5 starts at $43,650 for the base SE, the midrange SEL is $45,900 and the Limited is $50,600. All are rear-wheel drive and all have 303 miles of range per charge. AWD is available for all trims, and that drops range to 250. Our loaded Limited AWD tester was $54,500, with the only option being carpeted floor mats at $195. With $1,225 inland freight and handling, the as-tested price was $55,920.
Those prices, while not cheap, are also not your real bottom line. Hyundai, being new to the EV arena, is still able to qualify its vehicles for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits and up to another $2,000 in California incentives. So, potentially, that’s $9,500 off any of the above prices – which would take an IONIQ 5 SE down to a reasonable $36,400 and our loaded tester down to $46,420. That’s only about five grand above the price of an average new car this year.
With its overachieving regenerative braking and its 800-volt capability making charging from 10% to 80% possible in 20 minutes (Hyundai’s figure, but remember, I did 9% to 80% in 21), the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a game-changer in a way that, as good as they are, the Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 are not.
Buckle in – the migration to EVs is about to speed up.