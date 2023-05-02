Accord

The 2023 Honda Accord is nearly 3 inches longer than the previous version and features a slightly wider rear track that gives the car a broader stance and improves stability.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

Cadence is everything. While some carmakers let their products go six years between generations, with a refresh at the three-year point, Honda has the Accord on a five-year cycle. The last refresh of the previous-generation Accord was just two years ago.

Reading that review (On the Road, May 2021), you might not think there was much for the Honda team to do – the last Accord was pretty wonderful. But in its 47 years on the market, the Accord has always been about consistent improvements, so the engineers and designers had a list of stuff they wanted to accomplish this time, as usual.

